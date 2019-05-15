

Dewdrops were all the moisture the atmosphere provided today. (Angela N. via Flickr)

I could get used to days like today with warm temperatures, low humidity and a nice refreshing northwest wind. And the good news is that after a weak frontal passage brings some scattered showers overnight, tomorrow will end up being nearly a carbon copy of today.

Through tonight: Gorgeous weather for the early evening hours, before clouds build in late. Some scattered showers are likely overnight, especially north and east of the city. Temperatures remain mild, with lows in the mid-50s and a light west wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Isolated showers may linger through the early morning hours. Becoming mostly sunny and quite pleasant by the afternoon, with warm temperatures and low humidity. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than today, topping out in the mid-70s, with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy and mild tomorrow night, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Pollen update: The recent stretch of rainy days helped to dampen what has been an exceptionally bad pollen year for the area. Nevertheless, the pollen count remains in the medium to high range, with oak, mulberry and birch the top offenders.

