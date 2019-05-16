TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

9/10: If the forecast of early rain drops flops, this day is tops!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Early morning showers possible then partly sunny and dry. Highs: 74-78.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm. Lows: 54-60

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, possible showers/storms. Highs: 79-83

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Spring’s finest weather is on display today, but summer makes a guest appearance this weekend. While not a scorcher or a sweat fest, it will be a jolt after our relatively benign spring weather to date. And while a thundershower is ever possible this weekend, it is definitely the exception and not the rule.

Today (Thursday): A band of showers coming south out of Pennsylvania could hold together enough to give a few spots a shower, mainly north of Washington early in the day. But, for most, expect just brief cloud-filled skies. By mid-morning clouds break up for a partly sunny afternoon. The icing on the cake is low humidity and only light northwest winds. Highs top out in the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds calm, humidity remains low and evening readings around 70 beckon outdoor strolls. Overnight lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): The morning starts out partly sunny, but clouds are expected to expand into the area from the north by midday. Showers and thunderstorms may scatter across the area in the afternoon, with just a 30 percent chance of getting wet. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s with light southwest winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Widely scattered showers and storms may linger into the evening, especially in our western areas, so an umbrella is not a bad idea. Winds are mainly calm and humidity levels start to creep up but just to moderate levels. Lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High



Morning reflection on Tuesday. (Erik Cox Photography via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday should see clearing skies in the morning and humidity will climb, albeit moderate by Mid-Atlantic standards. Temperatures climb, with highs in the low 80s likely and a few mid-80s possible. The heat could set off a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms typical of a summer day. Skies clear in the evening and a full “Blue” moon rises spectacularly in the east. Overnight lows remain in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Heat and humidity continue to creep up Sunday but are still not unbearable. Highs are mainly in the low to mid-80s and help to set off isolated afternoon thunderstorms. If the showers falter, some spots could make it to the upper 80s. Overnight shower chances diminish, and lows are in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday should see a more active band of thunderstorms approach the area during the day. If they are late enough in the afternoon, they would be capable of some heavy downpours. The showers cap highs a bit, mainly holding in the low 80s. Confidence: Medium