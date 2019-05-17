TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Showers and storms not looking like a huge threat (but still possible). Warm and increasingly muggy, but we’ll take it. Highest Friday rating in a while!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers, storms. Highs: 80 to 85.

Tonight: Evening shower, storm possible. Lows: low to mid-60s.

Saturday: Sunnier. Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: 80 to 85.

Sunday: Muggy. Shower, storm chance. Highs: upper 80s to low 90s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Welcome news after our record rains: The overall probability of your exact location getting a downpour over the next few days? Below 50 percent! However, like midsummer, each day features the chance of pop-up showers and a storm. We’ll take what we can get?

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): An acceptable Bike to Work Day. Assuming you don’t mind some sprinkles, showers or a storm. Especially in the morning hours. (Please don’t ride if you hear thunder). The afternoon, though breezy, may prove a bit sunnier than morning, with a lower chance of a shower or storm. We don’t expect heavy downpours, but a storm or two could have notable hail or wind with it — we’ll monitor. South of the Beltway, overall, has the highest chance of seeing more numerous and heavier showers and storms. Muggy 80s are on tap for almost the entire region. Confidence: Medium-High



The Washington Post

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with evening showers or a storm are possible, but they may tend to stay south and west of town. Consider toting a small umbrella, to be safe. Northwest winds calm after sunset fairly quickly. Mugginess persists, though, helping to prevent temperatures from falling too far or fast. Low to mid-60s probable by sunrise. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Has more sunny skies than not, with enjoyable less muggy air during the morning hours. As temperatures climb toward the low to mid-80s, that slight humid feeling also rises. Like summer, a few afternoon thunderstorms and moderate-intensity (but quick) showers are possible — especially by late afternoon. Moderate south-southeast breezes are possible during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A couple periods of rain, showers and even a storm are possible. A warm front is trying to pivot through the region, setting up our muggy, hot day Sunday. It’s not the greatest chance of rain, but we’ll watch the timing of any rain as the front approaches overnight. Southerly breezes help to slowly pump in muggier, warmer air so we only get down perhaps into the mid- or upper 60s regionwide. Confidence: Medium



(Joe Flood via CWG.news/photos)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Heat and humidity arrive. A couple showers and storms are possible, especially in the morning, if the warm front is still in the process of moving through. Our first 90-degree day and heat index (factoring in dew points near the sultry 70-degree mark) of 95 degrees? Possible! Our bodies need time to adjust to nearly 20 degrees above average. We may even top our hottest average July temperature of 89 degrees, oof, with our region’s high temperatures ranging in the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Partly cloudy as it appears now, with a lower shower and storm chance. Muggy overnight temperatures stay in the 70s, so you probably want to consider using A/C instead of opening the windows. Confidence: Medium

Fairly cloudy with a few showers or storms possible Monday and Tuesday. Timing of any rain is still not certain, so stay tuned. Mugginess doesn’t want to give up the ghost too quickly. Still, a slow decrease in heat and humidity is possible, with mid-to-upper 80s Monday turning to more comfortable mid-to-upper 70s on Tuesday. We’ll fine tune the forecast as we get closer. Confidence: Medium