Could you feel the change of seasons today? The humidity levels were noticeably higher, and they will remain elevated through the weekend. In true summerlike form, Saturday will be warm and muggy with a slight chance of afternoon storms. But Sunday will be downright hot and humid, with temperatures approaching 90. So long, spring!

Through tonight: Mostly sunny through the evening hours, with scattered clouds and maybe a spot shower or two. Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and some thunderstorms with embedded heavy downpours. Staying mild with lows in the low to mid 60s along with elevated levels of humidity.

A beautiful sunset scene on the Mall (Jim Havard/Flickr)

Tomorrow (Saturday): The day will start partly sunny, with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm and rather humid, with highs in the low 80s and dew points in the low to mid 60s, with a light and variable wind. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight with lows in the 60s and light winds from the south.

