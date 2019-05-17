

A squirrel enjoys the sunshine in Arlington, Va. on Wednesday. (Erinn Shirley via Flickr)

Some years it seems Washington skips from winter to summer - with just a tease from spring in between. This is one of those years. Less than two months after we declared the end of winter in Washington (on March 27), a summer weather regime is taking over.

Unpack your shorts and T-shirts.

The shift to summer started on Thursday as we touched 80 degrees, breaking out of a cool streak. Such warm weather now seems poised to become more sustained.

In general, over the next two weeks, temperatures should average above normal, frequently hitting the 80s and once in a while flirting with 90. An occasional day or two in the 70s is possible after cool fronts pass, including next Tuesday and Wednesday, but such days should be outnumbered by the warmer ones.



10-day high and low temperature forecast from the European modeling system. (WeatherBell.com)

Nights should also be quite mild with no more threats of frost. Lows will mostly settle in the 60s, with some 50s possible occasionally, especially in our cooler areas.

Our first chance to reach 90 degrees comes this Sunday, following the passage of a warm front early in the day. It will turn humid as well, and feel a few degrees hotter than the actual temperature. (Note that 90 degrees isn’t a lock for Sunday, but a possibility. Many models predict the upper 80s for highs.)



Forecast high temperature Sunday from American (GFS) model.

If we hit 90 this Sunday, it will come very close to the recent average first instance of May 17. The earliest Washington has ever hit 90 is March 22 (in 1907) while the latest first 90-degree occurred on July 12 (in 1979). Last year, our first 90 happened on May 2. We average between one and two 90-degree days each May and saw as many as 11 in 1991.

Some additional chances to hit 90 are possible in the second half of next week as a large, intense heat dome builds in the Southeast. However, the Washington region will reside along the northern periphery of this dome, meaning our weather will alternate between warm and very warm while the truly hot conditions remain to our south.



8-14 day temperature outlook from the National Weather Service.

Our definition for the start of summer in the District is the point at which we no longer see potential for two or more straight days with highs below 70 degrees, and the forecast calls for the majority of days to reach at least 80 in the weeks to come.

Here are dates of our previous summer declarations, which began in 2015:

Even though we’re forecasting a relatively early start to summer weather, this does not necessarily portend a hot summer overall. There are some indication temperatures may return to near or even slightly below normal levels toward the end of May and early June.

We’ll issue our detailed summer outlook at the end of this month.