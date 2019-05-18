

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Sunshine on a Saturday is always good news, even if a little warm and a touch humid for some.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, warm, a bit humid. Highs: 77-82.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows: 62-66.

Tomorrow: Warm and humid, PM storm chance. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The unofficial start of summer isn’t until next weekend, but Mother Nature is not one to be kept waiting. Today’s not bad, and actually a lot like yesterday, but then Sunday and Monday feature more summerlike heat and humidity. That also means the chance of a few late-day showers and thunderstorms, but at least we won’t have a day-long washout like last weekend.

Today (Saturday): Some early-morning clouds should quickly give way to partly sunny skies. Temperatures return to similar territory as yesterday, with highs near 80, and a touch of humidity with dew points near or past 60. Maybe an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm, especially south of D.C. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and quite mild with a light wind from the south. Lows only bottom out in the mid-60s with a bit of mugginess to the air. Some isolated pockets of fog are possible, especially east of the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Partly to mostly sunny skies, and a steady breeze from the south at 5-15 mph, push afternoon highs into the mid-80s to near 90. You’ll notice the humidity as well, with dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s boosting heat index values near or past 90. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop later in the afternoon into the evening, especially north and west of the city. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms remain a risk during the evening, as a weakening cold front moves through, before the threat diminishes overnight. Otherwise we’re quite muggy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The heat and humidity stick with us on Monday as highs head back up toward the mid-to-upper 80s. Monday should feature mostly sunny skies, but a late-day frontal passage may initiate a few showers and storms toward the evening hours. Confidence: Medium

That frontal passage sweeps away the heat and humidity, giving us a more springlike Tuesday. In fact, as of now Tuesday looks spectacular with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the 70s. Confidence: Medium