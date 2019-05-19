

A nice morning yesterday for the DC Bike Ride, before the midday heat and humidity arrived. (Erinn Shirley via Fiickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: We should get through much of the day dry, but boy is it hot and humid for mid-May.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid. Some PM storms possible. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: Low-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid again. A few more t’storms? Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We declared spring over on Friday and it sure does feel like summer today, complete with the chance of a few late-day summer storms. It’s a shame most pools don’t open until next weekend, as it’ll be plenty warm enough for a dip today. After another warm one tomorrow, a cold front comes through to give us a more spring-like midweek with sun and 70s.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.



x (The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Today (Sunday): Morning temperatures quickly rise into the 70s, and it’s all uphill from there. Partly sunny skies push midday readings past 80, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s to near 90. A steady breeze from the south is gusty at times as it pumps up the humidity. And we could see some gusty thunderstorms during the late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Some gusty thunderstorms remain possible during the evening. Overnight skies stay partly cloudy as conditions remain sticky. It’s surely a night spent with the A/C on as temperatures are slow to cool, only reaching lows near70 to the mid-70s, with light winds still from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): We stay warm and sticky into Monday as a cold front approaches. Expect highs back into the mid-80s to near 90 again under partly sunny skies, with a chance of a few thunderstorms as the front comes through during the afternoon. Warm winds blow steadily from the southwest. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: High pressure builds in from the north and west as the winds of change blow in. Literally. Winds from the northwest behind the cold front usher in cooler and drier air. Lows fall to the upper 50s and low 60s as skies become mostly clear. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure takes control of the Eastern U.S. on Tuesday, keeping the storminess in the middle of the country. For us that means a mostly sunny but decidedly cooler day for with lower humidity. Cooler, in this case, is just about perfect in my book, with highs in the low 70s and a nice breeze from the northwest. Cool and pleasant is the name of the game Tuesday night, with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

More of the same Wednesday, just slightly warmer as winds become more variable in direction. Mostly sunny skies may trend a little cloudier late in the day as well, with a few showers possible across our far western and southwestern reaches. It’s still quite nice though, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, and the humidity remaining on the lower side. Confidence: Medium