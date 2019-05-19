* Severe thunderstorm watch for Frederick and Carroll counties and locations north and west until 9 p.m. *

It’s never fun when we have to break out the heat index values in May. Such was the case today, as high temperatures and high humidity made it feel rather uncomfortable outside. Storm coverage is likely to mostly stay north and west of the immediate area through this evening, but we can’t rule out an overnight storm or two closer to D.C.

There is a slightly better chance of storms developing closer to the city on Monday, which will be another hot and humid day. Thankfully, a cold front slides through Monday night and sweeps away the gross humid air mass, setting the stage for some lovely weather on Tuesday.

Through Tonight: Shower and thunderstorm activity mainly stay well to the north and west of the D.C. area through the evening hours. Some isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm or two may develop closer to the city in the early morning hours. Otherwise, it remains very warm and sticky into the overnight period, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s and dew-point values in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow (Monday): Another hot and humid day, with gusty winds (10- to 20-plus mph) and more storms in the afternoon. It’s steamy again, with highs topping out in the upper 80s and dew-point values in the mid- to upper 60s. There’s a 40 percent chance of scattered afternoon storms developing, some of which will feature heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy and much more comfortable at night, with little humidity and lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

