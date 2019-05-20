TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

Today: Partly sunny, scattered storms late. Highs: 83-87.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, turning less humid. Lows: 55-60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, delightful. Highs: 70-75.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Overall, the upcoming week should be really good one weatherwise, with a blend of late spring and summerlike conditions. The two wrinkles are chances for storms this afternoon and perhaps Thursday. Otherwise, it’s generally dry and temperatures are mild to warm. Most days hit the summery 80s, but Tuesday and Wednesday feature more springlike 70s.

Today (Monday): A warm and somewhat humid day. As a cool front moves into the region this afternoon, some storms may pop, and a few could be heavy. Highs are mostly in the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Most storms should exit by early evening, allowing skies to gradually clear overnight. It turns cooler and less humid, with lows mostly in the 50s (except right around 60 downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): If you don’t mind some gusty breeze (over 20 mph at times) from the northwest, this is arguably the nicest day of the week. We’ll have lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs around 70 to 75. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear to partly cloudy skies and pleasantly cool. Lows range from near 50 in our cooler spots to the upper 50s downtown. Light winds. Confidence: High



Sunset over Petworth and the National Cathedral on Saturday. (DCbmyers via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday is another winner with mostly sunny skies early and some increasing high clouds late. Highs reach the upper 70s. Clouds thicken overnight and we can’t totally rule out a shower or thunderstorms. Lows are near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday turns warmer and more humid, and the balance of the day should be dry as highs aim for 80 to 85. Late in the day and at night, we’ll need to watch for a chance of showers and storms as a disturbance rides along the jet stream into our region. Lows Thursday night are in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Partly sunny and warm to very warm conditions likely dominate Friday through Sunday. Highs each day should hit the 80s (possibly flirting with 90), with overnight lows in the 60s. We’ll have to watch for the chance of isolated to scattered late-day storms throughout this period as we’ll sit along the edge of a heat dome to our south along which storms sometimes ignite. Confidence: Medium