

A fountain catches some late-afternoon sun peeking from behind the Capitol dome on Monday. (Brian Moulton via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Heat retreat a total treat

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 70-76.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Lows: 49-57.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 74-80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our recent summery steamroller is derailed for a couple days by very pleasant late-spring conditions with low humidity and sunny skies. Warmth and humidity slowly regain a foothold by Thursday, along with some chances of thunderstorms. The warm, muggy air hangs around through the holiday weekend with frequent 80s for highs, and we may even make a run at 90.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunshine greets us today as temperatures hold back in the more comfortable 70s for highs and humidity remains low. Conditions are breezy though, with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, and gusts at times up to or over 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and noticeably cooler as lows dip to around 50 in the outer suburbs to the mid- to upper 50s right in the city. Light breezes from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and daytime temperatures moving gradually to highs in the mid-70s to around 80 and lighter breezes. Light winds from the north at 5 mph or less. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds with lows into the upper 50s to mid-60s as humidity gradually returns. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday starts the incline of warmer temperatures with increasing humidity. Look for partly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid-80s, and scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. These shouldn’t be widespread, but something to watch. Partly cloudy skies hold overnight, and lows dip only into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Friday’s lead-in to our holiday weekend offers some pre-summer heat as mostly sunny skies propel temperatures to the mid- to maybe upper 80s with moderate humidity. Another chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm exists, too. Partly cloudy and warm Friday night with lows again in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Our holiday weekend into Memorial Day Monday features a summer schedule of partly to mostly sunny skies, some widely scattered showers and thunderstorm chances each afternoon to evening, mostly moderate humidity, and highs in the 80s. We could see one or two days sneak up to around 90. Lows should mainly be in the 60s. Confidence: Medium