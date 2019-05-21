

A tornado spins during stormy weather in Mangum, Okla., on May 20. (Lorraine Matti/Reuters) (Social Media/Lorraine Matti)

I had heard grumblings about the downsides to storm chasing for a long time: poor driving habits, traffic jams as cars converge near violent storms, and the dangers of rogue chasers and hobbyists. It had always been on my mind, but four years of venturing to the Plains had taught me it was just something with which I’d have to live. I always brushed it off as an unavoidable byproduct of chasing.

But Monday was different. I witnessed firsthand the practices that will drive me away from the sport I once loved with my entire being. The past week of storm chasing has been eye-opening. In just seven days, I’ve encountered:

Chase vehicles parked perpendicular to roads blocking major intersections

Multiple chasers with red/blue police lights “pulling over” others to clear their path to the storm; in 70 mph winds and egg-size hail and less than a mile from a tornado, this could have been deadly

Traffic jams 200 cars deep

Chasers parking on/in the road to take pictures, blocking traffic

Chasers barreling down a one-lane road at 90 mph

Chasers driving on the wrong side of the road

When there is one storm target, locals, chasers and everything in between come out to look. Captured near Hollis, OK pic.twitter.com/jT2k2kJ6xl — Daniel Shaw (@DanielShawAU) May 20, 2019

The dangers speak for themselves.

There’s a reason my biggest fear about storm chasing isn’t weather-related; it’s not the softball-size hail, it’s not hurricane-force winds, and it’s not even lightning or the tornado. It’s other chasers. On Monday, when a large tornado passed by Mangum, Okla., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported just one injury, not from wind but “involving two vehicles with storm chasers.”

Three things that bothered me about this chase:

1. We were on the Mangum storm from initiation til right before the tornado and missed it

2. Chaser convergence was unlike anything I've seen

3. A lot of wreck less and selfish driving. Some of what we saw was downright ridiculous — James H (@JamesH_WX) May 21, 2019

The perils have been manifest before. Three storm chasers were killed in an accident in Texas on March 28, 2017, when a pair of Weather Channel contractors blew through a stop sign at 70 mph. In 2013, veteran storm chaser Tim Samaras fell victim to a tornado near El Reno, Okla.; his son Paul and chase partner Carl Young also perished. A Weather Channel vehicle was tossed 200 yards, breaking the driver’s neck. Scores of other chasers cheated death that day.

But so far, the storm chase community has been incredibly lucky. On its current track, storm chasing is a ticking time bomb.

Much of the problem stems from the sheer number of chasers on the road. Back in the 1970s and ’80s, there were a handful out there. Those who were were generally trained atmospheric scientists who understood the dynamics of what they were dealing with.

I may never chase another higher-end threat in Oklahoma, even though I started in Texas today. Extreme chaser convergence again, traffic jams, reckless chaser behavior (also again), accidents, etc. Started today in San Angelo and should be home in OKC before dark. Game over. 2/2 — Quincy Vagell (@stormchaserQ) May 20, 2019

But the mid-2000s ushered in an era of do-it-yourself storm chasing — popular TV shows such as the Discovery Channel’s “Storm Chasers” and the advent of smartphones spurred many to think “I can do this.” And in many cases, they can. But in my opinion, they shouldn’t.

It’s easy to turn on the TV and see a severe weather risk area plastered on a map. Driving to it is simple. And nowadays, high-resolution computer models are made available to the public online. The sheer amount of information out there gives the tools of the trade to anybody. But that doesn’t mean they know how to use it.

Storm behaviors change. Cell service drops out. And computer models are often shaky at best. Today’s “homegrown” storm chasers may have what they need to get by 99 percent of the time. But it’s only a matter of time before things go wrong.

It’s not just amateurs contributing to this chasing turning point. “Professional” storm chasers are making it worse. With stiffer competition and more of it, many are taking to the extreme to get the best, most up-close footage. This often means taking unnecessary risks and putting others at risk, as well. Yet time and again, it’s gobbled up by the public, encouraging this “bad behavior” further.

According to @koconews some spotter just tried to pull a full on Twister. Vehicle got stuck and they rode out a tornado hanging on to a gate??? C'mon guys!! #notcool #wxtwitter — Kathryn Crowe (@Kat_Cr) May 20, 2019

Branding things as “extreme” gets clicks and views. That makes money. And across the board, we’re much more likely to celebrate an “extreme storm chaser” than we are a “safe storm chaser.” You’re not going to turn on the TV and see a headline that reads “storm chaser records tornado from a safe distance.”

It’s part of a larger cultural issue that’s redefining storm chasing. For many, the practice with which we fell in love simply doesn’t exist anymore.

And with big profits on the line, the dangerous behavior will only get worse. Illegal driving won’t be policed by law enforcement; they’re busy during severe weather. And there’s no real way to practically limit the number of storm chasers or tourists that venture out.

Horrid chaser convergence southwest of Mangum, Oklahoma. I now understand why some chasers completely avoid chasing storms in these sort of scenarios. Completely ridiculous. 15-20 MPH speeds with continuous ridiculous frequent stops. pic.twitter.com/Yc3B5SXtsT — Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) May 20, 2019

Unfortunately, it may take a major catastrophe to prompt discussions about the sport and to drive greater change.