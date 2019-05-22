

A gorgeous sky over the National Mall on May 21. (Erinn Shirley via Flickr)

10/10: Sunshine and warmth with low humidity is worthy of a perfect 10/10.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: Mid-70s

Tonight: Mild, with clouds increasing overnight. Small chance of showers. Lows: 60-65.

Tomorrow: Very warm and humid with scattered showers/storms. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Make sure you get outside and enjoy the weather today because this is as good as its going to get for at least a few days. After today’s pristine conditions, heat and humidity are continuously pumped into the area through the holiday weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity values. Winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph push temperatures into the mid-70s, with some scattered clouds developing by the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds slowly start to increase in the overnight hours, and there’s an outside chance of a shower after midnight. Rather mild, with lows from 60 to 65, and winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Scattered showers, mostly north of the District, in the morning hours before it becomes partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs top out in the upper 80s to near 90 in some spots, with muggy dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon, especially in elevated areas to the north and west of town. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms continue into the early evening before pushing east. Partly cloudy, warm and quite humid overnight, with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Behind a weak cool front Friday, humidity eases back some (dew points in the upper 50s to near 60) but it remains warm, with highs in the mid-80s thanks to lots of sunshine. Friday night is comfortably mild with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

The holiday weekend looks exactly like you’d expect the “unofficial” start of summer to look like. Mostly sunny on Saturday and continued warm and somewhat more humid (dew points back into the 60s). Highs are once again in the mid-80s, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday and Memorial Day both feature some slightly warmer and even muggier conditions, as highs aim for the mid- to upper 80s on both days, provided we get enough sunshine. Cloud cover associated with an increased chance of afternoon showers and storms may limit temperatures in some spots, although this activity could end up rather isolated (more miss than hit). Confidence: Medium