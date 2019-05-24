

Members of the U.S. Army Old Guard reset flags after May 23, 2019, storms ripped through Arlington National Cemetery - by Chris Chërn (Chris Chërn/Chris Chërn)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

9/10: Around 80 degrees of SPRING warmth — no mugginess! Even a breeze is welcome, but gusts around 25 mph take off a point. Eeps.😬

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, gusty breeze. Highs: 78-83.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Calmer. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: 78-83.

Sunday: Hot and muggy. Storm chance toward evening. Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A great next couple of days for cleanup after our strong storms yesterday, or dealing with traffic leaving town. Classic summertime heat and mugginess return by Sunday though, along with the chance of a few showers or storms. Headed the beach? Look pretty decent — BeachCast below!

Today (Friday): Mostly sunny, so please use that sunscreen today on “Don’t Fry Day!” Upper 70s to low 80s for afternoon highs and nonexistent mugginess, just wow. Except for occasional northwesterly wind gusts around 20-25 mph. Close enough to perfect, right? At least no weather-related traffic headaches. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds calm and skies stay relatively clear — let’s call it partly cloudy. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): That humid feeling starts creeping up in the afternoon, but nothing oppressive. Plus, temperatures stay pleasant and near average, in the upper 70s to low 80s again. A few clouds may bubble up in the afternoon as well, but otherwise mostly sunny. If we see a quick, pop-up thundershower toward evening, look for @capitalweather tweeting the latest radar to you. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The chance of an isolated shower or storm continues, as the humidity creeps up toward noticeable levels overnight. With a light but steady wind from the south continuing to pump in moister and warmer air, lows only dip to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Sweat time. Partly sunny skies may turn cloudier during the afternoon. There’s even a slight thunderstorm chance again toward evening. With dew points getting well into the uncomfortable 60s, the heat index may feel a few degrees hotter than high temperatures near 90 to the low 90s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: A better chance of some scattered showers and storms Sunday night into the early-morning hours of Monday. Lows again are buoyed by the increasingly muggy air, only dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Still a chance of a shower or storm early Monday. Otherwise Memorial Day and Tuesday continue very warm but not too humid. Look for Monday highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and Tuesday highs in the upper 80s to near 90. At least that’s the way it looks now. Check back as we get closer. We’ll fine tune things and make sure your drive back to town isn’t impacted by weather. Confidence: Medium

BeachCast (Saturday-Monday):

N.J./Del./Md. beaches: Highs mid-70s to mid-80s. Lows upper 50s to mid-60s. Mainly sunny, but late-afternoon or evening showers/storms possible both Saturday and Sunday (When thunder roars, head indoors!). Water temperatures still very chilly in the upper 50s to low 60s, with 1- to 3-foot waves. Don’t forget the sunscreen!

Va./N.C. beaches: Highs mid-80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s to low 70s. Mainly sunny but late-afternoon or evening showers/storms possible both Saturday and Sunday (When thunder roars, head indoors!). Water temperatures mid-to-upper 60s, with 1- to 2-foot waves. Don’t forget the sunscreen!