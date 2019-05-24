

A duck and a dog are seen in Dupont Circle in Washington. (Mike Maguire via Flickr)

How about our second consecutive Friday with beautiful weather? That counts as a win after a stretch of miserable Friday weather days. Saturday will feature lots of sunshine, but you will notice the humidity creeping higher, a sign of some inevitable hotter and more humid conditions by Sunday.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Lovely weather for your Friday evening plans as temperatures fall back into the 70s by sunset. Partly cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Lows will range from the upper 50s to low 60s with a northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Some early morning clouds should give way to partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Warm temperature and increasing humidity will spawn some isolated late-afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the low 80s with dew points rising into the low 60s and winds out of the south at 10 to 15-plus mph. Isolated showers tomorrow evening. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, mild and humid overnight with lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

See A. Camden Walker’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.