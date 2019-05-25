

Lovely color contrasts at 16th and Harvard streets on Monday. (Angela N/Flickr)

TODAY'S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: It’s sunny, but the uptick in humidity is no good.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Early clouds give way to sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows: Low-to-mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid with possible late-day storms. Highs: Around 90

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It’s Memorial Day weekend and guess what? Its going to be rather toasty. After some marginally muggy air on Saturday, the heat and humidity pump turns on Sunday. It eases some on Memorial Day before kicking into high gear for the middle of next week.

Today (Saturday): Clouds hang around for a while in the morning hours before skies become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to Friday, in the upper 70s to low 80s, but humidity levels start to creep in the afternoon (dew points rising into the mid-60s). Breezy with winds from the south gusting to 20+ mph at times. Confidence: High

Tonight: Spotty clouds pop up toward sunset, and some isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop in the early evening hours. Otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy, mild and muggy overnight, with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): The heat is on. Strong southwest flow pumps in the heat and humidity on Sunday. Partly sunny and muggy, with afternoon highs right around 90 degrees and dew point values in the upper 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to pop up by the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The chance of scattered storms, a few of which may become severe, continue into Sunday evening. Mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and areas of patchy fog. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

As of now, it looks like there will be some isolated showers and storms on the morning of Memorial Day, but the confidence on timing and coverage is low. In any case, most of the day should be dry, with partly sunny skies developing and highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Confidence: Medium

With a strong ridge of high pressure parked off the southeastern U.S. coast, the hot and humid air mass intensifies Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures on both days are likely to eclipse 90 degrees, combining with dew points in the mid-60s to make it feel rather uncomfortable. Confidence: Medium