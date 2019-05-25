Given that we are on the eve of our first extended stretch of heat and humidity in 2019, I feel like this clip is appropriate. Showers and storms will lose steam as they march east this evening, and around D.C., it’s more likely you’ll hear a few overnight rumbles of thunder. Sunday is just plain hot and humid with a much higher probability of afternoon showers and storms in the immediate metro area.

Through tonight: A line of scattered showers and storms developing west of D.C. will generally weaken as they move east. Nevertheless, parts of Loudoun, Fairfax and Montgomery counties will get a bit wet this evening. It will dry out but stay mostly cloudy after sunset. It will be warm and muggy overnight with more showers and thunderstorms developing late. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Dupont sunset by Mike Maguire via Flickr. (Mike Maguire/Mike Maguire)

Tomorrow (Sunday): Isolated showers early will quickly give way to partly sunny skies. Itg will be hot and humid with highs approaching 90 degrees and dew point values in the upper 60s. Widespread shower and thunderstorms, some of which may become severe, develop late Sunday afternoon and into the early evening. It will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid Sunday night with lows in the upper 60s.

See Greg Porter's forecast through next week.

Hot stuff on Wednesday: Recent model guidance suggests that Wednesday might be D.C.’s hottest day in May since 2011. A strong ridge of high pressure will be centered near our region by midweek, and temperatures will soar as a result. If D.C. does manage to hit at least 95 degrees, it would be the hottest May temperature recorded since May 31, 2011, when the mercury reached a scorching 98 degrees.

Wednesday could be a hot one in the DMV. 97 degrees!? 🥵 pic.twitter.com/lgjC8k9weZ — Cody Snell (@cody__snell) May 25, 2019

