EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid, scattered PM storms possible. Highs: Near 90.

Tonight: Scattered evening storms possible. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny, isolated showers/t-shower? Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Life tip: If you’re a meteorologist, never plan your kid’s birthday party outdoors! Ugh. The heat and humidity we can deal with, it’s the threat of some late-afternoon-into-evening storms that brings the trouble today. Memorial Day is a tad cooler, with still perhaps a stray shower or two. The heat builds back in toward midweek with highs heading for the 90s.

Today (Sunday): Summer is surely here in spirit, if not officially just quite yet. Partly sunny skies send temperatures skyward, into the 70s and 80s through the morning hours, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s plus plenty of humidity. Clouds bubble this afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north, with some scattered thunderstorms possible around 4 to 8 p.m. (from northwest to southeast). Any storms could be on the stronger side with strong winds and hail. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Our southern and eastern areas could see those stronger scattered thunderstorms around until 8 p.m. or so. A few weaker showers or a thundershower may linger area-wide later into the evening, with partly to mostly cloudy skies hanging on overnight. Lows settle in the upper 60s to low 70s, and a few areas of fog may form with light and variable winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Memorial Day): Our Memorial day forecast isn’t perfect, but it’s one I’d take more often than not. Most of the day should be dry, but can’t rule out a couple of isolated showers or thundershowers. Otherwise we’re a little cooler and somewhat less humid, but still plenty warm for your cookout or dip in the pool. Highs head for the low-to-mid 80s with partly sunny skies and light winds. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The front comes back north as a warm front, bringing with it clouds and the chance for a few more isolated showers. Humidity ticks back up and overnight lows range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure builds over the Southeast U.S. Tuesday, which brings hot and humid air back into our forecast here. Could still see some morning clouds and a shower with the front just north of the area. But high pressure should win out eventually, turning our skies partly to mostly sunny, and pushing highs to the upper 80s. It’s warm and sticky Tuesday night with lows only dropping into the 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Temperatures look to climb quickly on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs make a run at the low-to-mid 90s, with the heat index closing in on triple digits. Maybe a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium