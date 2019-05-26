

Lightning over Washington in September 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)

A hot and humid air mass has moved over Washington. It could fuel strong to severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and this evening as a cold front sinks south into the region.

Storms could roll through the region in two rounds. The first wave - which may bring more hit or miss storms - is expected between roughly 3 and 6 p.m.

A second more widespread line of showers and storms is then possible after sunset.

Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning are likely in storms that form. Isolated storms may contain damaging winds and hail and there’s an outside chance of a tornado.

Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and tonight. If you plan on being outdoors please be ready to seek shelter immediately when thunderstorms approach. See image for more details. pic.twitter.com/5uPo1adLHn — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 26, 2019

The National Weather Service has placed the region in a slight risk zone for severe storms, level 2 out 5.

With so many outdoor activities planned on this Memorial Day weekend afternoon and evening, it’s important to stay weather aware and have a way of receiving weather warnings. If thunder roars, head indoors.

Follow our Twitter feed @capitalweather for radar updates and significant warnings.

Storm dashboard



Approximate arrival time for storms...

First round - more hit-or-miss (30 percent chance of measurable rain in any location

2:30 to 4:00 p.m. western areas

3:00 to 4:30 p.m.. immediate area, including the Capital Beltway

3:30 to 5:00 p.m. areas east of Interstate 95

Second round - potentially more widespread (60 percent chance of measurable rain in any location)

7:00 to 9:00 p.m. western areas

8:00 to 10:00 p.m. immediate area, including the Capital Beltway

9:00 to 11:00 p.m. areas east of Interstate 95

All clear: After midnight

Storm duration: 30 to 45 minutes or so

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 percent

Storm motion: West to east

Likely storm effects: Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds

Possible storm effects: Damaging wind gusts, hail

Very small chance of: Large hail, brief tornado

Rainfall potential: Highly variable. Locally up to an inch or so in heaviest storms.