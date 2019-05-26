A hot and humid air mass has moved over Washington. It could fuel strong to severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and this evening as a cold front sinks south into the region.
Storms could roll through the region in two rounds. The first wave - which may bring more hit or miss storms - is expected between roughly 3 and 6 p.m.
A second more widespread line of showers and storms is then possible after sunset.
Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning are likely in storms that form. Isolated storms may contain damaging winds and hail and there’s an outside chance of a tornado.
The National Weather Service has placed the region in a slight risk zone for severe storms, level 2 out 5.
With so many outdoor activities planned on this Memorial Day weekend afternoon and evening, it’s important to stay weather aware and have a way of receiving weather warnings. If thunder roars, head indoors.
Follow our Twitter feed @capitalweather for radar updates and significant warnings. Follow @dcweatheralerts for warnings only.
Storm dashboard
Approximate arrival time for storms...
First round - more hit-or-miss (30 percent chance of measurable rain in any location
- 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. western areas
- 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.. immediate area, including the Capital Beltway
- 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. areas east of Interstate 95
Second round - potentially more widespread (60 percent chance of measurable rain in any location)
- 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. western areas
- 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. immediate area, including the Capital Beltway
- 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. areas east of Interstate 95
All clear: After midnight
Storm duration: 30 to 45 minutes or so
Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 percent
Storm motion: West to east
Likely storm effects: Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds
Possible storm effects: Damaging wind gusts, hail
Very small chance of: Large hail, brief tornado
Rainfall potential: Highly variable. Locally up to an inch or so in heaviest storms.