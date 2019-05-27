TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Even if we have to dodge a brief shower or storm, today’s somewhat reduced heat and humidity are welcome.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Chance of a shower or thundershower. Highs: 80 to 85.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 62 to 67.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and very warm. Highs: Near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Some of the hottest May weather in several years visits us midweek. Setting the heat aside, comfortably warm low 80s are present most other days this week, including Memorial Day. It’s a mostly dry week, but we may see a few widely scattered storms today, Tuesday, Thursday and over the weekend.

Today (Monday): Variably cloudy and neither as hot nor as humid as yesterday but there’s still a hint of mugginess (dew points 60 to 65). Highs shoot for the low 80s, with a small chance of a shower or thundershower, mainly in the afternoon. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and pleasant, making it good weather for evening barbecues. Evening temperatures in the 70s and settle in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The warmth and humidity head up a notch, and it’s borderline hot. Highs aim for the upper 80s with light winds from the south. There is a chance of showers and storms, especially north of the District. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few evening storms are possible, mainly northeast of town. Overnight, it’s partly cloudy and warm, with lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday are the week’s two uncomfortably and unseasonably hot days. Each day temperatures soar into the mid-90s. Factoring in the humidity, it feels close to 100. Lows Wednesday night are only in the 70s but cool into the 60s Thursday night after the chance of a few evening storms. Confidence: Medium-High

A cool front is likely to have passed by Friday morning, setting up less hot conditions Friday through the weekend. Highs should average in the low 80s, with lows mostly in the 60s. Friday should be mostly sunny dry, and we’ll add the small chance of showers and storms late in the day Sunday and Monday. Confidence: Medium