EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, morning showers/storms; p.m. sunshine. Highs: 85-90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows: 65-70.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, storm chance. Highs: 89-95.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After some morning showers and storms, heat and humidity are on the way. 90s arrive Wednesday with another hit on Thursday as humidity increases. Late-day storms Wednesday and Thursday could offer some temporary relief from the heat, but bigger relief comes with a cool front that improves Friday and carries into the weekend. However, we still need to watch for a stray shower or storm at times.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy this morning with scattered showers and thundershowers mainly from around 6 to 11am. These are the leftovers from the storm system that spawned devastating tornadoes in Ohio. Some isolated, heavier downpours are possible, with highly variable rainfall amounts. Morning temperatures in the 70s lift into the mid- to upper 80s this afternoon (a few spots may make the low 90s) as sunshine returns with partly to mostly sunny skies. Humidity creeps a bit higher, with dew points in the mid-60s. Winds are from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts up to 20 to 25 mph at times. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm with a chance for a thunderstorm, mainly in the northern half of our region. Lows range from the mid-60s to low 70s, with moderate mugginess. Light winds from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s hotter and muggier under partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures reach the upper 80s to mid-90s around the area. Moderately high humidity prevails, with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s to make it feel as hot as 100. We’ve got a shot for some scattered afternoon thunderstorms to offer some brief cooling. Breezes blow from the west at 5 to 10 mph, but locally gustier around any thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy and continued muggy with a scattered shower or storm possible as lows dip into the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium



Clouds over Washington, May 27. (Mike Maguire via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday should be our hottest day of the week with morning clouds and a shower chance giving way to partly to mostly sunny afternoon skies as highs surge into the low to mid-90s. Humidity makes it feel several degrees hotter. Some evening showers and storms are possible, with partly cloudy skies overnight and lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium

Friday wants to be our best day of the short workweek as the sky should be mostly sunny, the humidity drops, and the thermometer only manages to reach the low to mid-80s. Cooler and more comfortable conditions under just a few clouds Friday night as lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

The first weekend of June seems to be mostly a winner, with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s, moderate humidity, and just a chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon into evening. A chance of a storm exists Saturday night, too, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium