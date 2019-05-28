

Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, Va. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

High temperatures in the mid-and-upper 80s teamed up with dew points deep into the 60s to deliver us a summer-like day. Perhaps proper given we’re unofficially there after the holiday weekend. Storm risks are low but not zero into this evening, and heat plus humidity and a side of more storms is on tap for tomorrow.

Through Tonight: It’s not impossible a shower or storm dots the region into evening, but not too likely either. Anything that pops up could be locally feisty, and there are somewhat better odds of that headed north. Mostly a muggy and summery kind of night as lows reach the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies are hazy and dotted with clouds. Humidity remains high if not obscene. Our hottest temperature of the year (92, this past Sunday) seems in jeopardy as readings rise to around 90 or into the low 90s most spots. A few could hit the mid-90s. Winds are out of the south.

Showers and storms may erupt in the afternoon to evening. Although this activity could remain hit-or-miss, some severe weather is possible. (see more below)

Outlook for Wednesday from the NWS Storm Prediction Center.

Wednesday storms: An enhanced risk, or level three of five, has been placed across parts of the area for Wednesday by the NWS Storm Prediction Center. The highest odds of severe storms are focused on the D.C. area and north into southern Pennsylvania. Strong instability is likely to develop by afternoon, and powerful winds aloft will promote intense storms in parts of the region. Although storms may be hit-or-miss, they will have the potential to produce damaging winds. Large hail and an isolated tornado are also possible.

