TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Midweek heat wave feeling like midsummer, with the requisite afternoon storm risk.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Hot, humid, hit-or-miss PM storms possible. Highs: low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Muggy with a lingering storm chance. Lows: upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid, another chance of PM storms. Highs: low to mid-90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The season’s first true heat wave is a two-day affair today and tomorrow, with humid temperatures in the 90s and some hit-or-miss summertime thunderstorms possible. A cold front delivers much nicer conditions by Friday, followed by what should be a decent weekend, despite the potential for showers and storms, especially on Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): A muggy morning start turns into a steamy afternoon under partly sunny skies. Temperatures rise into the 80s during the morning hours, with afternoon highs headed for the low to mid-90s, as light winds come from the west-southwest. With the humidity, it’ll feel as hot as the mid- to upper 90s. Look out for some hit-or-miss thunderstorms during the afternoon or evening. Any storms that do develop could be severe with damaging winds and hail. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Hit-or-miss showers and storms remain a risk this evening. Otherwise it’s a partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy one with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re heating up again with partly sunny skies, as temperatures rebound back into the 80s during the morning, reaching the low to mid-90s again for afternoon highs. Scattered showers and thunderstorms threaten during the afternoon into evening. Winds remain fairly light from the west (other than those associated with any storms). Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The chance of scattered showers and storms continues during the evening, but should diminish overnight as drier and cooler air moves in behind a cold front. So lows aren’t quite as muggy as they settle in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday looks great! We’re talking mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and a nice breeze from the northwest, with cooler highs in the low to mid-80s. The air should remain relatively comfortable Friday night with lows near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

This weekend stays on the warm side but not too humid, with highs aiming for near 80 to the mid-80s. Can’t rule out a shower or storm on Saturday, but Sunday should bring a better chance of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Confidence: Low-Medium