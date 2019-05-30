

Rainbow at the Alexandria waterfront Wednesday. (Carol Jean Stalun via Flickr)

3/10: Heat gives way to scattered storms; let’s just pray that nothing severe forms.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t-storms. Highs: 86-91

Tonight: Evening t-storms likely, clearing overnight. Lows: 63-69

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Highs: 82-86

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Storms could approach severe levels today but at least manage to push the real heat and humidity out of the area tomorrow. Weekend warmth is tolerable and, while afternoon or evening showers and storms are possible both days, Sunday afternoon/evening presents the greatest chance of getting wet.

Today (Thursday): High clouds filter the sun in the morning but temperatures still climb to the mid-80s to near 90. The heat and moderately high humidity helps set off scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon with a few capable of high winds and heavy downpours. Outside of storms, winds are light and from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Thunderstorms are likely to remain active through the evening but should die down after midnight. Light west winds persist. Skies gradually clear and lows settle in the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): The last of the clouds should disappear and light winds from the northwest push in drier air in the morning. Highs top out in the low-to-mid 80s for a pleasant end to May. A few thunderstorms may form over the Appalachians and we can’t rule out an isolated cell approaching the area late in the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies quickly clear and it should end up a pleasant evening for outdoor activities. Lows ranges through the 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Early risers on Saturday can catch a glimpse of Venus and the last sliver of the moon on the eastern horizon just before dawn. For the rest of us, a typical early summer day awaits with moderate humidity and highs mainly in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon and evening but should be isolated. Overnight lows are low-to-mid 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunshine early Sunday should give way to increasing clouds and what looks to be numerous showers/thundershowers in the afternoon continuing well into the night. Highs hold in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Much cooler air surges in overnight with lows in the mid-50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday should be delightful with mainly sunny skies, moderate northwest breezes, and highs only in the mid-to-upper 70s. Confidence: Medium-High