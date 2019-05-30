5:45 p.m. update — Video shows evidence of possible tornado damage in Howard County

A video posted to social media shows tree damage in the same area where the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning just after 3:20 p.m.

Just over three minutes into the video, below, you can see toppled and stripped trees along a path cutting across MD-32 southwest of Ellicott City and northwest of Columbia:

In this same area, radar indicated rotation and debris in the air around the same time.

4:55 p.m. update — Storms exit the region after unleashing winds of up to 70 mph. The worst is over, with just scattered showers later this evening.

We could see a broken line of showers and thundershowers later this evening (between 7 and 11 p.m. or so), but do not expect them to be severe, for the most part. They will almost certainly be weaker and less widespread than the round that just came through.

As these earlier storms passed through Northern Virginia, a wind gust of 71 mph was clocked in Gainesville in Prince William County and a gust of 66 mph was clocked at Davison Army Airfield east of Lorton. Reagan National Airport reported a gust of 52 mph.

Alexandria and Mount Vernon, in general, seemed to be the hardest-hit area. See some pictures below:

Massive tree down in our yard. Lots of damage pic.twitter.com/FB75Q8tkyU — DivaKnevil Ⓥ #FBPE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DivaKnevil) May 30, 2019

In addition to the Alexandria and Mount Vernon area, scattered reports of downed trees have come in from elsewhere in Northern Virginia and Maryland. In Howard county, the National Weather Service received a report of hail up to one inch across in Lisbon along Interstate 70.

This will be the last update in this post. For the latest forecast for the rest of tonight and tomorrow, see our PM Update, being posted around 5:30 p.m.

4:10 p.m. update — Worst of storms headed into Southern Maryland

Radar shows the worst of the storms have pushed southeast of Interstate 95 and are racing through southern Prince George’s and northern Charles counties, where a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 4:30 p.m. Intense storms are entering Waldorf and St. Charles. These storms should continue pushing east-southeast into Calvert County and St. Mary’s counties over the next hour before entering the Bay.

(4:20 p.m. update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been extended southeast through Calvert and St. Mary’s counties through 5 p.m.)

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including California MD and Lexington Park MD until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/96d5BePjwq — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 30, 2019

3:45 p.m. — Storms, some severe, scattered throughout Washington region

The tornado warning for Howard and northwest Anne Arundel County has expired, but severe thunderstorm warnings continue for storms in the vicinity of Columbia, Ellicott City and Baltimore between 4 and 4:15 p.m. Radar indicates some of the most intense activity, particularly strong wind gusts and small hail, around Columbia and Baltimore, pushing southeast.

The other intense storminess is in Northern Virginia from Alexandria to Mount Vernon. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in this zone through 4 p.m., while areas to its southeast in southern Prince George’s County and northern Charles County are under a new warning effective through 4:30 p.m. This warning includes Waldorf and St. Charles. Winds in this zone could reach 70 mph, and radar indicates very intense winds between Fort Washington and Accoceek.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Waldorf MD, Clinton MD, Fort Washington MD until 4:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/00PrvJZ8IW — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 30, 2019

3:25 p.m. — Tornado warning for Howard and northwest Anne Arundel County until 3:45 p.m.

Radar indicates a possible tornado just west of Columbia and Ellicott City that would approach those cities around 3:30 to 3:35 p.m. Seek shelter in the lowest level of a strong building, away from windows. The storm is moving southeast at 40 mph.

Tornado Warning including Columbia MD, Severn MD, Scaggsville MD until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/pZVgynrgK2 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 30, 2019

3:15 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for much of central and southern Fairfax County and the southern part of the District until 4 p.m.; hail the size of ping-pong balls is possible.

The most intense part of the storm in Fairfax County, which may produce hail and strong winds, is moving into the area around Franconia and Mount Vernon over the next 15 minutes. This warning expires at 4 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA, Alexandria VA until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/pvRJqSgtDg — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 30, 2019

3 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Montgomery and much of Howard County; Fairfax County warning continues

The same storm that triggered the tornado warning for Frederick County (now discontinued) is headed into northern Montgomery and Howard County, and a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. This storm could produce 60-mph wind gusts and hail the size of ping-pong balls.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Columbia MD, Ellicott City MD, Frederick MD until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/2Ba9qHQSSp — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 30, 2019

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for northern Prince William and the western half of Fairfax County until 3:15 p.m. as an intense cell west of Centreville moves east. This storm could produce some wind gusts up to 60 mph and some small hail.

2:50 p.m. — Tornado warning for Frederick County, Md., is discontinued.

Radar indicates that the rotation in the storm has weakened, but the storm is still intense. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for this area.

2:40 p.m. — Severe storms entering Washington’s western suburbs; tornado warning for Frederick.

We have two thunderstorms of concern at the moment.

The first, in Frederick County, has triggered a tornado warning until 3 p.m. for the south-central part of the county, including the city of Frederick. It is a possible tornado indicated by radar that may approach Ballenger Creek in the next 5-10 minutes before heading in the direction of New Market by around 2:55 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Frederick MD, Walkersville MD, Middletown MD until 3:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Al6lBDaPXt — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 30, 2019

If a tornado is on the ground, it would probably be south of the city of Frederick, but everyone should seek shelter in an interior room, at the lowest floor, away from windows.

The second storm of concern, located in the Plains in northern Fauquier County, is moving east along Interstate 66 toward Washington’s western suburbs, including Centreville and Fairfax. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northern Fauquier, northern Prince William, and western and central Fairfax counties (to the west side of the Beltway) through 3:15 p.m. This storm could produce some damaging wind gusts.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Centreville VA, Reston VA, Burke VA until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/2rUpI3zmf7 — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 30, 2019

2:05 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm watch issued

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the region. It runs until 9 p.m. Thunderstorms are gathering intensity west of the area and into the western suburbs. These storms will move into the region over the next several hours from west to east.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA, WV until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/KsGPMSAhjg — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 30, 2019

From 11:30 a.m. . . .

The past two days, the Washington region mostly dodged storms that slammed Pennsylvania and parts of northern Maryland. Today, it may not be so lucky.

An approaching cold front will probably ignite two rounds of storms. Not everybody will necessarily see storms, and they may again be more numerous to the north, but the coverage of storms in the region should be greater than both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some of the storms that develop could be severe, with damaging winds and hail, in addition to the usual hazards of torrential rain and lightning. An isolated tornado is also possible, especially toward northern Maryland. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has labeled our storm threat Level 2 of 5, and it’s possible a severe thunderstorm watch could be issued for the region.



Storm threat for Thursday from National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

The mid- to late afternoon (between 2 and 5 p.m.) and evening hours (between 6 and 10 p.m.) are the two most likely time windows for storms, but isolated storms could fire up between the two waves.

Storm dashboard



x (The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Approximate arrival time for storms:

First round

1:30 to 3 p.m. western areas

2 to 4 p.m. immediate area, including the Capital Beltway

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. areas east of Interstate 95

Second round (isolated storms possible between first and second round)

6 to 8 p.m. western areas

7 to 9 p.m. immediate area, including the Capital Beltway

8 to 10 p.m. area east of Interstate 95

All clear: Between 11 p.m. and midnight

Storm duration: 30 to 45 minutes

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 percent

Storm motion: West to east

Likely storm effects: Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds

Possible storm effects: Damaging wind gusts, hail

Very small chance of: Large hail, brief tornado

Rainfall potential: Variable. Locally up to an inch or so in persistent storms.

Discussion

The Storm Prediction Center notes that for “the third day in a row,” parts of the Mid-Atlantic will have a “severe-weather day” but “with a slight southward overall shift.” This doesn’t put Washington in the bull’s eye for storms, but closer than in the past two days.

There should be enough instability in the atmosphere and turning of the winds with altitude to fuel and sustain any storms that form. “Damaging winds will likely be the most common risk, although severe hail is also possible,” the Storm Prediction Center writes. It also notes “some tornado threat” but “most probable across southeast Pennsylvania, northern and eastern Maryland, New Jersey, and northern Delaware.”

In addition to the tornado threat, there is the possibility that the convective line could develop strongly bowing segments that can produce isolated downbursts.

If afternoon storms materialize and are widespread, storms that come through during the evening may not be as widespread or intense but could still produce heavy rain, lightning and pockets of strong winds.

Jeff Halverson contributed to this article.