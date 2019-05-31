

Thunderstorm photographed in Jessup Maryland in northern Anne Arundel County while a tornado warning was in effect Thursday afternoon. (Connor Scott via Facebook)

Is Howard County the new tornado alley? On Thursday afternoon, for the second time in a week, a tornado touched down in the county, snapping, stripping and toppling trees while damaging buildings.

The twister was spawned by a supercell thunderstorm which may have also produced a second tornado in Frederick County.

Thursday’s tornado in Howard County’s Glenelg, about 11 miles west of Ellicott City, comes exactly one week after the Weather Service confirmed that an EF1-rated twister touched down between Clarksville and Columbia on May 23 around 3:30 p.m.

The Glenelg tornado was on the ground at 3:22 p.m., just five or so miles away from the one the week before. The Weather Service said it received video evidence of the twister while weather radar revealed both storm rotation and debris in the air.

This is Roxbury Road in Glenelg. Trees snapped in half. Power lines down. Roads blocked. It’s pretty bad. No reports of major injuries so far. #getupdc @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/M8hpJOno91 — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) May 31, 2019

Damage reports submitted to the Weather Service documented tree and roof damage in Glenelg and multiple trees down in a neighborhood just west of Ellicott City, including one on top of a home, where the tornado may have tracked.

Pretty sure it went right through my neighborhood in Glenelg. Roofs ripped off. Scary stuff! pic.twitter.com/Abs8VX4PcE — Olav Jensen (@OlavJensen1) May 31, 2019

Additionally, we received social media video of toppled and stripped trees on MD-32 southwest of Ellicott City (see 3 minutes and 15 seconds into video below).

The Weather Service is conducting a damage survey in the area on Friday and will determine exactly where the tornado tracked and how big and strong it was.

Two additional supercell storms tore through the Washington region Thursday, one which may have spawned yet another tornado in Spotsylvania County while the other left behind a trail of tree damage through northern Prince William and southern Fairfax County.

Supercells are rotating thunderstorms, which sometimes unleash twisters but can produce straight-line wind damage as well.

The paths of the three supercells are apparent in the map below displaying National Weather Service severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings and damage reports.



Storm warnings and damage reports on Thursday. The yellow polygons are severe thunderstorm warnings. The red polygons are tornado warnings. The tree icons indicate tree damage. The ice cube icons indicate large hail. The wind icons are reports of gusts of at least 39 mph. (Iowa State Mesonet)

The northernmost supercell tracked from Frederick to Baltimore along and just south of Interstate 70, spawning the Glenelg tornado.

In New Market, just to the east of Frederick, winds were clocked up to 71 mph. The Weather Service says it is surveying damage near Ijamsville in Frederick County Friday, just to the west of New Market, to determine if a tornado touched down there as well.

The middle supercell tracked from near The Plains in northern Fauquier County, through Gainesville where a 71 mph wind gust was reported, and then east through Mt. Vernon, where we received photos of downed trees.

The southernmost supercell tracked from Orange and Culpeper counties through Spotsylvania County, south of Fredericksburg, into King George County. The Weather Service said a trained storm spotter reported a tornado over Massaponax, seven miles south of Fredericksburg. It will survey the damage in this area Friday to verify a twister was on the ground.

While storms zipped across the Beltway in two waves Thursday afternoon and evening, they were mostly subsevere and more intense to the north and south. Even so, Reagan National Airport reported a wind gust to 52 mph with the initial wave.



Lightning captured at the Tidal Basin on Thursday. (Kevin Ambrose)

Howard County tornado in more detail

The tornado that struck Columbia a week ago was produced by a small circulation (called a mesovortex) embedded in a wavy, squall-line of thunderstorms called a quasi-linear convective system (QLCS).

[A tornado struck Columbia, Md. on May 23. Here’s the science behind it.]

This week’s Glenelg tornado was not part of an extensive line but, rather, a more isolated storm with supercell attributes. These storms have deeper, more intense mesocyclones, which are regions of rotation. The mesocyclone “fed” off the spin energy contained in winds that increased sharply with altitude (wind shear).

Doppler radar is a first-line tool for identifying mesocyclones, as long as the storm is not a great distance from the radar. There are several attributes of supercells that herald these circulations, and thus the possibility of a tornado. Although, note that only about 25 percent of mesocyclones further concentrate their spin into the much smaller, vertical vortex we call a tornado.

Shown below are two radar snapshots of the supercell near Columbia, when it contained an identifiable mesoscyclone, at 3:25 pm. Based on preliminary data, the National Weather Service stated that the tornado touched down at 3:22 p.m.



Radar views of the supercell thunderstorm which spawned a tornado in Howard County Thursday. (RadarScope adapted by Jeff Halverson)

The left panel shows standard, high-resolution reflectivity – which gives the intensity and location of precipitation, and the overall morphology of the storm. Note the core of hail (purple region) just north of a conspicuous notch, or indentation. Look closely enough and there is the suggestion that heavy rain is being “curled inward” as a spiral. This embedded “hook echo” or curled appendage is a direct tip-off of a mesocyclone.

The right panel is a zoom on the indented region, showing Doppler-derived winds. Greens are radial flow toward the radar (located at Dulles airport), reds/oranges are line-of-sight flow away from the radar. The white arrows show the implied rotation. This is a classic mesocyclone signature.

The tornado cannot be resolved by the Doppler, due to the distance from the radar, and its very small size. Furthermore, many weak tornadoes form and dissipate within the timeframe of successive Doppler images, which is about 5 minutes. This makes them very difficult to warn for, but the Weather Service did issue a warning at 3:22 p.m. right around the time this tornado appeared to form.

Storm photos

On social media, we viewed many menacing photos of the supercell storms in both Howard and Spotsylvania counties. None of them conclusively show the tornado, but do reveal the spin in the atmosphere...

Howard County storm

As seen at Veterans Elementary in Ellicott City, MD. I was in a shelter in place here, and this was the view out the front window. Video credit: Tim Viets @nbcwashington @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/zNVUTAuWgy — Rebecca Vanover (@SingingMiniVan) May 30, 2019

Just spotted this outside of Baltimore, a few minutes after a tornado warning was issued for Howard County, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/h4CIhdW1U4 — Misty Stiver (@mistystiver) May 30, 2019

Tornado view from Columbia Md pic.twitter.com/ySHkILiZmb — RJLGAGM (@giants84181) May 30, 2019

One of our airport tenants shared these pictures with us of this afternoon's storm. This view from our cargo operations area. #MDOTscenes #SceneAtBWI #MDwx pic.twitter.com/jCr6dvTZI1 — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) May 30, 2019

Spotsylvania County storm

This was sent to us by a viewer at the #Spotsylvania exit south on #95! Tornado was confirmed near #Massaponax! pic.twitter.com/XL5YSjVeHq — Sue Palka FOX 5 DC (@suepalkafox5dc) May 31, 2019

This is from my brother at Spotsylvania. This was 10-15 minutes away from where he shot it. ⁦@capitalweather⁩ pic.twitter.com/VB3Ez0loWd — Tracy Tran (@tracytran) May 31, 2019