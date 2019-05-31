TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Pretty warm with a slight afternoon storm chance. Not too muggy! Light breeze. We’ll take it. Better than most 2019 Fridays...

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Slight rain chance, higher south. Highs: Near 80 to mid-80s.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Slight shower chance. Lows: 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Small shower/storm chance. Highs: 82-88.

Sunday: Muggier. Shower, storm chance. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today’s the first day of 2019 when our average high temperature hits 80 degrees! It comes just in time for June tomorrow, but we may remain warmer than average through Sunday. At least we aren’t grossly muggy. Some intermittent shower and storm chances are around, so we’ll keep one eye on radar.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): Dry and pleasant morning conditions, with light northwesterly breezes helping to keep clouds and mugginess under control. As the afternoon wears on, we warm into the 80s for most of the region. A few more clouds pop up and move in, and we may see a few widely separated showers—chances increasing each hour deeper into afternoon we go, but not a huge chance for a downpour. Most of us should stay dry, with better odds of rain south of us. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any quick raindrops should exit by mid-evening or so, with skies then clearing. Some mugginess may sneak into the region with this disturbance and its few showers, but it shouldn’t be terrible or last beyond sunrise. The region should bottom out in the 60s and breezes die down to near calm at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s looking decent, so long as you like mid-80s warmth. Perhaps a few upper 80s around and south of town. Mugginess does stay under control, with dew points hopefully staying near and below 60 degrees. Skies should stay mostly clear, so look east if up early, to see Venus and the final moon sliver. Yes it’s June now, so we can no longer be surprised by a slight shower and thunderstorm chance as the afternoon wears on. Right? Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Evening and overnight storm chances rise a bit. Nothing too heavy for too long of a period, as it looks now, but several parts of the region could get damp. Despite this increase in moisture and mugginess--partially thanks to light but steady southerly breezes--the region should still dip into the mid-60s to near 70 downtown. Confidence: Medium



Capitol dome, May afternoon - Brian Moulton via Flickr (May 29, 2019)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Some clouds, showers, and slight mugginess are possible. Currently, it’s hard to pin down when showers and storms move through the region. With the heating of the day peaking afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-80s as a cold front potentially approaches our region, that’s when we may see the highest chance for a downpour. We’ll monitor to make sure storms don’t turn strong. Breezes may pick up out of the west around 10 mph or a bit more. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Assuming our cold front remains on schedule, showers and storms should pull out of the region by midnight. Temperatures head down toward comfortable, open window territory, with mid-50s to around 60 possible by dawn. Dew points may tank below 50 degrees, which is fancy way of saying very dry air moves in quickly! Stay tuned as we get closer for small tweaks to this forecast. Confidence: Medium

Sunny 70s look exciting for Monday and Tuesday so let’s just keep our fingers crossed we don’t need to update the forecast much, before then! More sun than clouds means using plenty of sunscreen. June sun is our highest and strongest of the year, after all. Occasional moderate northwesterly breezes are possible, but they’ll probably feel refreshing—plus they’ll help keep our dew points super dry, in the 40s, helping to subtract degree or two from how high temperatures feel! Confidence: Medium