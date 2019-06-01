

Survivors of sexual assault are displaying quilts on the National Mall this weekend. The quilts are on display through Sunday. (John Sonderman/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: It’s a good day to spend outside, with sunscreen on!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-60s to around 70.

Tomorrow: Warmer, muggier. PM storms? Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

There are a few small chances of rain in the days ahead, but nothing that will mess up plans too much. As we get into the early week, a punch of cooler air out of the north gives us a break from the persistent above-average temperatures of late. I’d probably not plan on it lasting too long.

Today (Saturday): We could be dealing with some clouds at times as a little system that passed south last night climbs northeastward off the coast. It should be a more sun than clouds kind of day, even at its worst, though. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s but the city may push upper 80s. Clouds could tend to increase again toward evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: There’s a small chance of a passing shower during the evening. Most signs seem to point to this stuff staying to our north. Under partly cloudy skies, lows reach the mid-60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Warm air is still in town, and muggier air moves in for much of the day as well. A front sinking through by late in the day seems likely to spark some showers and storms. For now the conditions for widespread strong to severe storms seem lacking, but it could still be a dousing with plenty of lightning. Highs are in the mid-and-upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies trend clearer into the night, and a wind out of the northwest picks up a bit. Lows fall to the mid-50s in the cool spots, which is about low 60s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Monday is looking amazing from here. Too bad it’s Monday, right? If nothing else it’s going to be tempting to call out sick as sunshine and nonexistent humidity team up with highs in the mid-70s. A few fair-weather cumulus may form in the afternoon. Mood clouds. Confidence: Medium

It’s more of the same into Tuesday. Temperatures may nudge upward slightly, toward the mid-and-upper 70s. But humidity is still way low and sunshine is the rule. Confidence: Medium