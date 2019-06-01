

Lovely, summer-like weather prevailed in the District this weekend. (Rex Block via Flickr)

Welcome to the start of meteorological summer! If only all of our summer days could be as nice as today has been. Unfortunately, the humidity increases on Sunday, and afternoon showers and thunderstorms are a good bet. But the good news is that the weather on both Monday and Tuesday looks spectacular.

Through tonight: Skies will remain mostly clear as we head into what should be a warm and pleasant evening. Partly cloudy and mild overnight, with just a slight chance at a stray shower or two. Low temperatures will range from 62 to 66 degrees with a light southwest wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunday starts out with partly cloudy skies as temperatures rapidly warm into the mid 80s once again. Humidity levels will be noticeably higher, with dew points reaching the 60s. A line of showers and thunderstorms, some of which may become severe, will move through the area sometime in the late afternoon. Clearing out tomorrow night with a much cooler and drier air mass in place. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Smoke on the horizon: That layer of haze you see toward the western horizon tonight is actually smoke that has traveled all the way from ongoing wildfires in western Canada.

Does it look odd outside? The milky sky is actually smoke from wildfires in western Canada. For more details, review the attached map and discussion from the @NOAASatellites webpage at https://t.co/Jn6vWD2sdK pic.twitter.com/D5nFJsA7X1 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) June 1, 2019

