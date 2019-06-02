

The view from the Kennedy Center yesterday, looking across the Potomac River toward Rosslyn. (angela n. via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: A lot to like with sun and warmth through the morning. But then getting hot this afternoon as storms threaten to curtail outside activities.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly sunny, PM storms likely. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

Tonight: Showers/storms exiting, clearing skies and cooler. Lows: Near 60.

Tomorrow: Much cooler, sunny, and breezy. Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today’s slightly humid, summery warmth should be good for another trip to the pool or to finish that outdoor project. Just get it done before a good chance of some storms this afternoon into early evening, a few of which could pack a punch. A cold front this evening then sets the stage for a sunny, breezy, and much cooler Monday followed by a fabulous Tuesday. More summery stuff starts to return again by midweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.



x (The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Today (Sunday): Mostly to partly sunny skies help get the warmth going again, as temperatures head toward afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with a touch of humidity. A few showers or thunderstorms could pop-up as we get into mid-to-late afternoon. And then as a cold front approaches, we’ve got a good chance to see a line of storms, with strong winds and dangerous lightning possible, sweep through from northwest to southeast around 4-8 p.m. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The main line of storms should be exiting to our southeast by 8 p.m. or so, with only a lingering shower possible before the front clears on out by mid-to-late evening. That front ushers in noticeably drier air as winds turn from the northwest, dropping dew points through the 50s. Expect clearing skies overnight with lows falling to the upper 50s and low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Canadian high pressure pushes in overhead, supplying considerably cooler conditions with a gusty breeze. Despite daylong sun, highs only manage the upper 60s to mid-70s, with very low humidity. Those winds from the northwest are refreshing but rather pesky, occasionally gusting near 30 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: High pressure is pretty much right overhead, so we’re looking at clear skies and nearly ideal cooling-off conditions, other than a lingering light breeze from the northwest. Temperatures drop steadily through the 60s into the 50s during the evening, with cool overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Windows open! Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

The same air mass is in charge as we move into Tuesday, only moderating a few degrees warmer with highs in the beautiful mid-70s or so under sunny skies. Otherwise the humidity remains nearly non-existent with light winds. But humidity levels start to creep up Tuesday night with the return of southerly flow, and perhaps some increasing clouds toward morning, with warmer lows in the low-to-mid 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A steady southerly wind on Wednesday warms highs back into the low-to-mid 80s and pushes the humidity back up to the “you’ll notice, but it’s not that bad” level. Meanwhile with the increasing warmth and humidity, a chance of showers and storms returns to the forecast as well. Confidence: Low-Medium