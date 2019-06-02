* Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. for entire region *

A strong cold front crossing the region will drop high temperatures into the May-like low 70s on Monday. But, as it approaches and arrives this afternoon and evening, strong to severe thunderstorms are likely in the region.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 8 p.m. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms but is not a guarantee of hazardous weather. During a watch, you should remain weather-aware, have a way to receive storm warnings and be prepared to seek shelter, if necessary.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DC, MD, OH, VA, WV until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/d2QtNay2d1 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) June 2, 2019

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your location, it means severe storms are imminent and you should head indoors.

The main risk from storms moving through, in addition to heavy rain and lightning, will be damaging winds and hail. While unlikely, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, as well.

Storms should be most numerous between 5 and 8 p.m., but widely scattered storms could develop after 2 p.m. in our western areas and 3 p.m. elsewhere.

The approximate arrival time for the main line of storms (widely scattered storms possible before this, starting between 2 and 3 p.m.):

4 to 6 p.m. western areas.

5 to 7 p.m. immediate area, including the Capital Beltway.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. areas east of Interstate 95.

All clear: after sunset.

Storm duration: 30 to 45 minutes or so.

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 percent.

Storm motion: west to east.

Likely storm effects: heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds.

Possible storm effects: damaging wind gusts, hail.

Very small chance of: large hail, brief tornado.

Rainfall potential: highly variable. Locally up to an inch or so in heaviest storms.

Discussion

This afternoon and evening, a cold front approaches the region from the northwest, along with an energetic wave in the upper atmosphere. Both of these features will encourage warm, humid air to bubble upward and form thunderstorm clouds later today.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our region in a slight risk zone for severe storms, level 2 out of 5 on its scale for the overall storm threat.



Risk level for severe storms on Sunday from National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms are already erupting over the high terrain to the west of the D.C. region. These should gradually coalesce into larger storm complexes that will then drift eastward toward the metro area.

The atmosphere is destabilizing, although some mid-level clouds may have slowed that process a bit. There is sufficient moisture in the lower atmosphere to support heavy convective showers and storms, but the atmosphere overall is drier than in the severe thunderstorm events of the past week.

Wind shear, the increase in wind speed with altitude, is also considerably weaker today than in the past week. This will limit the tendency for today’s storm to develop concentrated areas of rotation.

Even so, the combination of moderate instability and shear will be sufficient for thunderstorms that become better organized and stronger than “pop up” storms that fizzle after just 30 minutes or so.

More than one wave of storms may be generated. Widely scattered storms are possible mid- to late this afternoon before perhaps a more organized and widespread line or broken line of storms early this evening (between 5 and 8 p.m.).



HRRR model radar simulation of storms between 5 and 8 p.m.

Stay tuned for updates, which will be posted at the top of this article as needed.