

A rainbow over Navy Yard after the storms on Sunday. (angela n. via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: What a breath of fresh air! Perfection if it weren’t for the gusty breeze.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 69-74.

Tonight: Mostly clear, quite cool. Lows: 46-54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-77.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

If it felt like a short spring, these next two days help make up for it. We’ll enjoy beautiful sunshine and refreshing temperatures in the 70s. By midweek, though, we’ll return to more mugginess and an unsettled weather pattern that offers an on-and-off chance of showers and storms through the weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.



x

Today (Monday): We’ll break an 11-day streak of below-normal temperatures with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Factoring in the breeze from the northwest, gusting more than 20 mph, it may feel almost cool - with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: You’ll need a jacket this evening and especially overnight. Under mostly clear skies, lows dip to 45 to 50 in our cooler suburbs to the low- to mid-50s downtown. Winds gradually diminish. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...



x

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Here’s easily the nicest day of the week. After a chilly start, the strong June sunshine pushes temperatures into the very comfortable mid-70s for afternoon high. Breezes are very gentle. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase overnight and we can’t rule out a shower by the predawn hours. It’s not as cool with lows near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

It turns warmer and noticeably more humid on Wednesday. Highs aim for the low 80s while a disturbance approaching from the west could set off showers and storms. These could continue into the evening before diminishing overnight when lows only fall back to 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium

Thursday we may end up between weather systems, so it should remain mostly dry (just a slight chance of a late day storm). It’s very warm and humid with highs in the 80s. Mostly cloudy at night with lows 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium

From Friday to Sunday, because of low pressure to the west and high pressure to east, the resulting flow pattern may direct plenty of clouds and moisture over our region. This doesn’t mean rain all the time, but we will have the chance for on-and-off showers and storms, with the best chance in the afternoon and evening. Highs should generally be near 80 with lows 65-70. Confidence: Low-Medium