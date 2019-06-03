

Hail in Cleveland Park on Sunday. (Ian Livingston)

Many Washingtonians witnessed a hailstorm Sunday that they will not soon forget. As vigorous thunderstorms raced into the region toward the early evening, they unleashed an onslaught of hail stones, ranging in size from dimes to golf balls.

In some areas, the pounding hail partially stripped trees of vegetation, covered the ground and even dinged cars.

“I’ve seen many different kinds of weather but never before hails like today in DC!” tweeted Paula Vilén‏.

While June is one of the most common months for hail in the Washington region, the regional extent affected by large stones was unusual.

The biggest hail fell in three main zones: 1) from Sterling through Great Falls and Potomac to Rockville and Aspen Hill, 2) from McLean to Bethesda and northwest Washington (from around Cleveland Park to Friendship Heights), and 3) in northern Montgomery County around Damascus. In these areas, there were multiple reports of hail at least 1.25 inches across and as wide as two inches in Damascus.

For reference, a golf ball is 1.68 inches in diameter, a ping-pong ball 1.57 inches, a half-dollar 1.2 inches, and a quarter 0.96 inches.



Storms warning and reports from Sunday. The yellow polygons are severe thunderstorm warnings. The ice cube icons are reports of hail at least 0.75 inches in diameter. The tree icons indicate damaging winds. The lightning icon indicates a lightning injury. The wind icon indicates gusts of at least 39 mph. (Iowa Mesonet)

Scattered reports of hail up to an inch in diameter also came in from the southwest in Fauquier County (around Warrenton) and to the northwest around Martinsburg, Harpers Ferry and Shepherdstown.

In addition to the large hail, thunderstorms also produced pockets of wind damage, including around Great Falls, Damascus, Columbia and Dale City.



Tree damage after a thunderstorm hit Great Falls, Va., on Sunday. (Joseph Brandt)

The storms were also prolific lightning producers. Five injuries were reported in Prince William County’s Leesylvania State Park when a bolt struck a pavilion. One person was injured by the lightning itself, while four others were hurt by debris from the pavilion.

How the hailstorm happened

Huge chunks of ice falling from the sky on a warm, humid summer day may seem counterintuitive. How can it be that the largest pieces of ice precipitate from storm clouds near the warmest time of year?

The key to understanding the paradox is this: To grow large, heavy spheres of ice high up in a cloud, you must have a cloud updraft strong enough to levitate these stones. Updrafts this intense require a very unstable atmosphere, i.e., the very conditions that give rise to summer thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm updrafts are buoyant air plumes that rocket nearly straight upward, sometimes to 50,000 feet. They loft tremendous quantities of water vapor, which condenses, and then freezes at high altitude. Another paradox of hail formation is that water droplets can remain liquid at air temperatures far below freezing — a state called supercooled water. To form a hailstone, a small embryo or “nucleus” of frozen water accretes layers or shells of supercooled water, which instantly freeze onto the frozen core.



A 3-D view of a hail-producing thunderstorm that tracked into Northwest Washington on Sunday. (Ian Livingston/GR2)

Hailstones thus build from the inside out. Cut one in half, and it looks like an onion. The longer these stones remain suspended in a cloud updraft, the larger they grow. The larger they grow, the heavier they become; thus, very large stones require truly magnanimous updrafts, surging upward at many tens of miles per hour. In supercell thunderstorms (those with helical or rotating updrafts), we think updraft velocities reach 100 mph or so — enough to grow hailstones to softball size.

The golf-ball-size hail many in our region experienced Sunday issued forth from intense clusters of thunderstorm cells called multicells. Some of these storms may have briefly attained supercell status. Those updrafts were fed by a significantly unstable, layer of buoyant air rising from the ground.

The graphic below is an analysis from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, showing three key hail parameters, superimposed on a radar snapshot of the storm cells.



Radar overlaid with analysis of convective available potential energy (red contours), wind shear (wind barbs) and the freezing level (blue curves) in the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday evening. (National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center)

It’s a busy chart for sure, packed with information (meteorologists are accustomed to looking at very cluttered analysis charts). The analysis time is 6 p.m. Sunday. That cluster of storm cells (solid reds and oranges) over D.C. was moving into two, closed red contours of a quantity called CAPE (convective available potential energy, a fancy term for updraft buoyant energy) labeled “600.”

A CAPE value of 600 J/kg was the amount of buoyant energy contained in the middle atmosphere, in a temperature range of 14 to minus-22 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-10 to minus-30 Celsius), the temperature layer that facilitates rapid hail growth. Remember, you need lots of supercooled water to grow hailstones, so we want a strong updraft lofting lots of water into this magic layer. That quantity of 600 J/kg is among the largest in the Mid-Atlantic at this time. This ensured that a strong updraft was present in the critical hail growth layer, allowing stones to grow to significant size.

Next on the analysis chart is a quantity called “freezing level height” — how high up one must ascend to encounter the freezing temperature of water. The very thin blue lines show the spatial distribution of freezing level height, which was around 11,220 feet (3,400 meters) over D.C.

That’s a fairly low altitude for this time of year, as a result of the approach of an upper-level disturbance with cold air in its core. To grow large hail, you want the freezing level closer to the ground. Thus, as hailstones fall out of the clouds, they will have less time to melt and thus minimize shrinkage before striking the surface.

A third parameter shown on this busy chart is something we call wind shear, between the ground and 20,000 feet (0 to 6 kilometers) aloft. It’s shown by the little orange arrows with featherlike barbs. Wind shear is the increase in wind speed with altitude. It causes the storm updraft to lean or tilt a bit off the vertical so that it is not smothered by the millions of tons of water and ice that develop within its core. The liquid and frozen water mass falls straight down, from beneath the upward-sloping updraft, allowing the buoyant air current to surge upward, unimpeded, in an “unloaded” state.

If the updraft were vertically erect, all that water would fall through the updraft core, destroying the updraft’s buoyancy. Throw a heavy, wet blanket on top of a campfire, and you get the idea.

Recall we want the updraft to reach high speeds, to keep those large hailstones suspended. Unloaded updrafts, as a result of shear, facilitated the growth of hail to a large size Sunday.

This effect starts in the range of 35 to 45 mph of shear, a value that was in place over our region.

To get big hail in our region, you need lots of atmospheric parameters to line up in just the right way.

More hail pictures

