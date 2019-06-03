

A pedestrian is viewed through a waterfall feature at Yards Park on May 22 in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Warm air and water have been abundant in Washington this year, and May fell right into that pattern.

Ranking as the seventh-warmest May on record, the month saw about an inch above normal rainfall. Four of the first five months of 2019 have seen above normal rainfall and normal to above-normal temperatures.

In fact, after a toasty April that ranked as the second warmest on record, the combined April-May period was the warmest on record in Washington.

The April-May period this year finished as the warmest on record in DC. Six of the top 10 warmest April-May since 2004, five since 2010. pic.twitter.com/ilJr4DauHW — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) June 2, 2019

Washington saw a cool spell (four days were only in the 60s) during May, but it was mostly warm to hot, with 12 days in the 80s and five days in the 90s. Only five of the 31 days were cooler than normal.

May by the numbers

Temperatures: May ended five degrees warmer than the 30-year normal in Washington, with an average temperature of 71 degrees. That ranks as the seventh warmest on record (since 1871) and fifth warmest of the 2000s.

Rain: The total of 4.97 inches was 0.98 inches wetter than the 30-year normal, the 33rd wettest May of all-time and the seventh wettest of the 2000s.

Extremes: Only one record was set in Washington last month. The very warm low of 73 degrees on May 20 bested the record warm low of 70 set in 1998 and 1959. Dulles also set a record warm low of 69 degrees that day, supplanting the record of 67 degrees from 1969. Meanwhile, Baltimore tied the record warm low of 71 set in 1877.

One other record was set last month at Dulles, when it hit a record high of 90 on May 28, tying 2012.

Here is a rundown of the extremes in Washington during the month:



NOAA (NOAA/NOAA)

That 93 peak was the highest temperature in Washington since Sept. 6.

Prevailing May weather pattern

A continued El Niño pattern in the central tropical Pacific was the primary fuel for our warm and wet month, which has been the result for four of five months this year (and likely continues into June).

The surface temperature differences from normal during May revealed a cool middle of the nation and a very hot Southeast:



NOAA

The jet stream was very active and wet, with much of the nation — except for the Southeast and Northwest corners — seeing abnormally wet conditions:



NOAA (NOAA/NOAA)

Year-to-date temperatures and precipitation

May’s temperature difference from normal of five degrees pushed 2019 up the rankings chart to the third-warmest position of the 2000s:



NOAA

Precipitation in 2019 is running almost two inches above normal, the sixth highest of the 2000s:



NOAA

May forecast review

At the end of April, here is what we predicted for May:

Overall, we don’t think this May will be as toasty as last year, but — assisted by this warm start to the month — still plenty warm. It should also be a wetter-than-normal month, but not as soggy as last May when 8.73 inches came down.

May was both warmer and wetter than normal but not as extreme as the month in 2018. May 2019 was 1.4 degrees cooler than May 2018 and 3.76 inches drier. The forecast worked out very well and earns an A grade.