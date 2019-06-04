

A red-headed woodpecker at Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria on Sunday. (Miki Jourdan via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: Heat and humidity? Nope...this is dope!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, low humidity. Highs: 75-80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 60-66.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, PM storm risk. Highs: Mid-Upper 80s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today is the day to really enjoy this wonderful spring-like weather with exceptionally low humidity and high sunshine as temperatures remain in the pleasant zone. Humidity begins its rebuild tomorrow with 80s to near 90 in play through Thursday, as scattered showers and thunderstorms also return to the forecast. Friday doesn’t look too bad as of now, with the weekend picture a bit more complicated.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Tuesday): It really doesn’t get much better than this in early June. The early morning actually feels crisp and cool, but the warm June sun should move temperatures into the middle 70s to near 80 by this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. With dew points only in the 40s, the humidity is about as low as you can go this time of year. Light breezes blow from the west. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cool with lows ranging in the low-to-mid 60s. A light shower is possible late at night toward dawn Wednesday. Light winds blow from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny and turning warmer back to more typical summertime weather. Highs head for the mid-upper 80s as humidity moves back to moderate levels as well, with winds generally light from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Good chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly later in the afternoon into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rains and gusty winds. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and some gusty thunderstorms remain likely during the evening, but should diminish overnight. Temperatures only drift down to the mid-60s to low 70s for lows. Outside of any storms, winds continue light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday could see a lingering morning shower, but then turning partly sunny and warmer again for the afternoon. Temperatures move into the mid-to-upper 80s to maybe around 90, with moderate to high humidity. Skies become mostly clear Thursday night with lows in the mid-60s low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday sees a brief appearance of high pressure to dry us out a bit with slightly lower humidity. We still run the chance of an afternoon shower or thundershower, but for the most part we’re partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. Friday night aims for partly cloudy and lows in the 60s to low 70s again. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend is a low-confidence forecast at this point. Some models show the arrival of a large upper-level low pressure area that would increase our cloudiness and promote scattered showers and storms both days (but especially Sunday), while some modeling shows high pressure winning out to keep us sunnier and drier. Highs should reach around the upper 70s to mid-80s with moderate humidity. Confidence: Low