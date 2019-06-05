

A pretty scene along Four Mile Run in Arlington on Saturday. (Erinn Shirley via Flickr)

6/10: Totally typical June warmth and humidity, just a major step down from the early-week wonderfulness.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Warmer, more humid, scattered PM showers/storms. Highs: mid-80s.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers/storms. Lows: upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a few pop-up t’storms? Highs: mid- to upper 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We say goodbye to those glorious blue skies and low humidity, and welcome back — perhaps not with open arms — warmer and more humid weather today, with some showers and storms likely as well. Tomorrow and Friday may actually trend a bit more comfortable again, before a more fuzzy forecast for this weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Back to warmer weather today, with moderate humidity under partly sunny skies. Morning temperatures rise through the 60s and 70s, with a brief midday shower possible. Afternoon highs top out in the mid-80s, with a bit of a breeze from the south-southwest. And some scattered showers and storms are likely by late afternoon into the evening. A few storms could be on the strong side, with gusty winds and hail. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few strong storms remain possible during the evening, with the chance of a lingering shower overnight. The nighttime mugginess is definitely back, as lows only drop to the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): Still partly sunny and warm, but maybe a touch less humid with light winds from the west. Highs head for the mid- to upper 80s, and we could still see a few pop-up showers and storms. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Can’t rule out an isolated shower or thundershower, but otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday should trend less humid under the influence of high pressure, as highs reach the low to mid-80s with partly sunny skies. Should stay dry Friday night, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

This weekend we find high pressure centered to our north battling against low pressure to our southwest. Right now leaning toward a mostly dry Saturday with a few showers or storms possible Sunday, but confidence is still on the lower side. Weekend highs should range fro the upper 70s to mid-80s. Confidence: Low-Medium