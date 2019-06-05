* Severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Maryland and Stafford County, and points south until 10 p.m. *

4:15 p.m. - Threat of storms and any severe weather is low in immediate Washington area

Radar mainly shows just scattered light rain showers approaching the region from the west, some of which are dissipating on approach. Generally, we don’t expect severe weather to materialize in the immediate Washington region this evening. Rather, we’re looking at the just the chance of showers, with some spotty thunder and brief downpours in the mix.

Thunderstorm development has been suppressed by a lack of sunshine today, reducing the instability required for more widespread and intense storms.

But, to the south, toward east central Virginia (mainly from Fredericksburg south) into southern Southern Maryland, scattered strong to severe storms are a good bet into the evening.

Unless storms increase in coverage and intensity in the immediate Washington region, this will be the last update in this post. Stay tuned for our PM Update, coming out around 5 p.m., for the detailed outlook through the evening into Thursday.

2:40 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Maryland, north central Virginia, and points south

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas south and southeast of Washington, including Southern Maryland, and Stafford County in Virginia, and points south. In effect until 10 p.m., the Weather Service says, storm “[a]ctivity should continue to increase in coverage through the afternoon, with damaging winds and hail possible in the strongest cells.”

Fredericksburg, Salisbury, Waldof, and La Plata are included in the watch area, which extends south-southeast through Richmond and Raleigh.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/wOqBhHfaUS — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) June 5, 2019

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms in the watch area - stay alert and have a plan to seek shelter, if necessary. It is not a guarantee of storms. If, however, a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area, it means a dangerous storm is imminent and you should seek shelter.

Just because the immediate Washington area and northern suburbs aren’t in the severe thunderstorm watch area, does not mean we won’t see storms nor does it rule out the possibility of severe storms. But, in general, storms should be less numerous and intense compared to farther south.

2:00 p.m. - Best chance of strong to severe storms south, southeast, and east of Washington

The National Weather Service indicates it is likely to issue a severe thunderstorm watch for areas just south and southeast of Washington for the late afternoon and evening. While storms are possible anywhere in the region, it is this zone where atmospheric instability is highest and storms should be most numerous and intense.

A simulation from the HRRR model, shown below, supports this general idea:



Simulated radar from HRRR model showing predicted storms moving through D.C. region Wednesday afternoon and evening. This is just a model and actual storm placement, movement, and timing will differ.

Original post from noon

After two days of sunny and delightfully dry weather, humidity levels have leaped, setting the stage for possible thunderstorms late this afternoon and early this evening around the Washington region.

While severe storms may end up somewhat isolated, the line of storms may coincide with the p.m. commute, potentially unleashing downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

If storms reach their full potential, some pockets of damaging wind gusts and small hail are possible. But limited sunshine may reduce the amount of energy available for storm development, resulting in fewer and less intense storms.

Storm dashboard



(The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Approximate arrival time:

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in western areas.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in immediate area, including the Capital Beltway.

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in areas east of Interstate 95.

All clear: after sunset.

Storm duration: 30 to 45 minutes or so.

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 percent.

Storm motion: west to east.

Likely storm effects: heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds.

Possible storm effects: damaging wind gusts, small hail.

Rainfall potential: highly variable. Locally up to an inch or so in heaviest storms.

Discussion

An upper level disturbance approaching the region later today that may help kick off a line or broken line of storms

How strong they become will depend on whether the atmosphere becomes sufficiently unstable, and if there is enough wind shear (increase in wind speed with altitude) to help organize and intensify storm cells.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed our region in a marginal risk zone for severe storms, which is a 1 out of 5 on the threat scale. A greater risk, level 2 out of 5 (a slight risk) is located just south and southeast of the immediate Washington region.



National Weather Service storm threat assessment for Wednesday.

High-level clouds have streamed into the region, which has filtered the sun a bit, and some scattered light showers may cross through, courtesy of a weak an upper atmospheric disturbance. These factors will initially reduce destabilization.

If the filtered sun breaks through a bit more strongly, respectable levels of convective available energy (buoyancy for cloud updrafts) may still develop. This is a factor we will have to monitor through the afternoon; in fact, the models in general predict healthy amounts will be present by later this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center reasons that the strongest destabilization will take place south of D.C., hence the higher risk of severe storms there.

The other factor in the storm equation is wind shear. This morning, the Dulles weather balloon measured a fairly robust number (43 knots). The forecast models for late afternoon decrease the shear somewhat, down toward the 30-35 knot range.

The combination of instability and shear could push a few storms into the strong to severe range. The main threats in these storms will be strong wind gusts, small hail and brief, heavy downpours.

Stay tuned for updates, which will be published at the top of this post.