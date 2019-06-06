

Poppy at the Enid Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian in Washington on June 2. (Miki Jourdan)

5/10: Let me be terse, no need to curse. As heat and humidity go, we have seen much worse.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs: 84-88

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, light breeze. Lows: 63-68

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, less humid. Highs: 79-83

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today still has the summer trappings of heat and moderate humidity, but things improve tomorrow and should remain pleasant through the first half of the weekend. By some time Sunday, tropical moisture comes barreling back in for a soggy start to next week.

Today (Thursday): Humidity is still noticeable to start the day and as things heat up clouds bubble up with an slight chance of an isolated shower between the late morning and late afternoon. Drier air slowly filters in toward the evening on light northwest breezes but it is quite warm, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Light north breezes continue to push humidity lower through the night under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows range through the 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Noticeably drier air, and highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s are a treat with partly cloudy skies. Breezes are light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The evening should be delightful for outdoor activities with very light breezes, low humidity and readings in the 70s. Overnight lows are mainly in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday should be mainly sunny with low humidity, and highs in the low to mid-80s as the humid/stormy weather should hold well to our south. Overnight lows are in the low to mid-60s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds are likely to gradually increase on Sunday but it is still not clear how soon showers will develop as tropical air begins trekking north slowly during the day. Clouds and more of an onshore breeze should keep highs mainly in the mid- to upper 70s with gradually increasing humidity. Showers become likely overnight with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Low

Monday is more of a predictable mess with muggy air in place. Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. Highs should be mainly in the low 80s. Confidence: Medium