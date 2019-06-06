

Greenery near Great Falls. (George Jiang/Flickr)

Today’s warm sunshine pushed some spots to right around 90 for highs. That heat, teamed up with humidity, also kicked off a couple storms, mainly south of us. A somewhat increased chance of rain on Friday means more in the way of clouds. That should keep temperatures from rising to near 90 for a second day.

Through tonight: A slight chance of a storm, mainly south of the area, persists into evening before rain risks wane entirely. Otherwise, it is partly to mostly clear. Lows range from the mid-60s to around 70. Winds become light and variable with time.

Tomorrow (Friday): We are probably dealing with much more in the way of cloudiness than today. That should be enough to keep temperatures subdued, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some rain can’t be ruled out, especially south and west of the area or into the southwest suburbs. For the most part, showers will seem to want to fling themselves toward us, but they will die on approach. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is low/moderate, as are mold spores. Tree and weed pollen are low.

Tropical air mass: Rain and storms that focused on Houston and parts of Texas on Wednesday have shifted to Louisiana. Widespread flash flooding and severe weather have been common.

