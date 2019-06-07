

A hazy morning in late May. (Francois Le Roy)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Clouds may actually provide some welcome shade at times. A stray shower possible, but rain is mainly south and west of town.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Slight shower chance. Highs: 78-84.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight shower chance. Lows: 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Very slight shower chance. Highs: Near 80 to mid-80s.

Sunday: Rain chances increase with time. Heavy late? Highs: 70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Clouds may dominate the days ahead. One could argue this time of year that they aren’t necessarily bad to have around? The clouds should help shield us from the strongest sun of the year, providing still-comfortable conditions. Shower chances are around but it’s not until Sunday into Tuesday where we perhaps face some threat of flooding.

Today (Friday): We may see only peeks of sunshine under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances around the Beltway are small, but south and west of town, showers may move through more often. Highs might be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with slight mugginess. A quick hour of sunshine with fewer clouds could yield a few readings in the mid-80s before sunset. Breezes are generally out of the east. They may pick up slightly toward 10 mph by late afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Clouds continue but they aren’t too much of a bother for outdoor plans, since shower chances remain low. Light easterly breezes should help negate a possible uptick in mugginess levels, but temperatures in the 70s are hard to complain about — with lows in the low to mid-60s possible before dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds again battle the sun. Let’s call it partly sunny for now, but cloud levels could fluctuate. Temperatures near 80 to the mid-80s could feel spot-on for this time of year, with potentially lower dew points dipping into the more comfortable 50s (less mugginess). If we see more sun than currently expected, the mid-80s could again be in play. Easterly breezes could be noticeable at times, blowing in the 10-15 mph range. As of now, rain should not sneak up from our south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies may again turn mostly cloudy, with a slight shower chance possible before dawn. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid- to upper 60s. If this storm system does not slowly approach us from the south, we could get a few degrees cooler and see more stars than expected. Confidence: Low-Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: We should see overcast skies, but perhaps a break or two during the early morning hours, if we see any sun at all. Timing of any rain showers is hard to pin down, but chances do gradually increase. By midday, carrying a small umbrella becomes a safer bet than not. An easterly 10-15 mph fetch, combined with clouds and (potentially) impending rain, keep temperatures subdued in the 70s. Earlier rain arrival may mean temperatures closer to 70 degrees; later rain arrival could mean higher temperatures. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: Rain intensity and its coverage may increase. Stay tuned. Showers, storms and downpours are possible. With heavier rainfall potentially running off into our local waterways, we may have a slight risk of flooding. Please keep that in mind in low-lying areas. Increasingly muggy temperatures may hold generally steady, in the mid-60s outside of the Beltway to around 70 degrees downtown. Confidence: Medium

Periods of rain may continue into Monday and perhaps Tuesday. Serious mugginess accompanies high temperatures (luckily) being held back in the upper 70s to low 80s. If a cold front can move through on-schedule Tuesday, we could see some clearing, drying conditions, and fresher air. Check back for forecast updates as we get closer, although for now Monday does seem the rainiest overall. Confidence: Medium