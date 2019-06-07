

Sunset colors Thursday evening. (Jim Havard/Flickr)

Clouds ruled today, which helped keep temperatures in check compared to yesterday. While rain risks are on the way up into the weekend, the main activity holds off until at least Sunday locally. Until then, we are still dealing with plenty of clouds.

Through tonight: A few light showers are still flirting with southern parts of the area into early evening. They should tend to sink back southward with time. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy throughout, with lows reaching the 60s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s another day with showers not too far off, but one that should remain rather dry locally. A few of those raindrops may impinge on south and west suburbs at times. I wouldn’t plan on much, even there. Highs are in the low to mid-80s or so.

Sunday: There’s an increased chance of clouds and rain by Sunday. It’s hard to call it a washout in any one spot, but it’s certainly possible someone sees a good deal of rain. For now, the heaviest rain risk seems more hit-or-miss than widespread. Increased clouds and rain around should help keep highs near and below 80 most spots. Jason Samenow has more details on the rain risk Sunday and beyond.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is high. Other allergens are moderate.

