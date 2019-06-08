

St. Peter's on Capitol Hill. (Brian Moulton/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Mostly or fully dry on a weekend day works for me. Hopeful we can see some sustained sun.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Variably cloudy. Highs: Near 80 to mid-80s.

Tonight: Slight chance of a shower. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Rain increasingly likely. Humid. Highs: Near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ll have some clouds to deal with today, but if we’re lucky, some periods of sun as well. With relatively low humidity factored in, it should be a good day to get outdoor activities done. By tomorrow, a muggy air mass will be in place and will help deliver at least occasional waves of rain into early week.

Today (Saturday): It’s another day where rain threatens to run into the area, but most of this should tend to stay south and southwest. If you’re in south or southwest suburbs, you’ve got a greater chance of a few showers, but even those spots should tend to be dry. We may see a few more peeks of sun compared with Friday, so highs are in the near 80 to mid-80s zone. Winds are from the east around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Just a slight chance of a shower in the evening and overnight, mainly still south of us. Skies are variably cloudy as lows settle across the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Odds of rain grow. It shouldn’t be an all-day rain all over the place, but some spots could see a dousing. The best chance of rain comes in the afternoon and into the evening, when some could be heavy and come along with thunder. If rain lingers anywhere, flooding concerns could rise. High temperatures are probably held in the 70s to around 80. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A chance of rain continues through the night, although it should tend to taper off late, if it’s still going by then. Lows are in the 60s, and some patchy fog is possible. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Our soupy air mass remains entrenched, and a front is nearing for Monday. These forces combine to maintain the threat of occasional rain. It’s another day where rain shouldn’t be relentless all day, but when it comes, it could be fast and furious. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium

The front is still to our west early Tuesday, although current indications are that it may pass early in the day. If so, rain tends to be concentrated in the morning; some clearing may take place later. If we do get some clearing, near and above 80 seems likely, but we’ll have to keep tabs on timing. Confidence: Medium