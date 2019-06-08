

Bird bath at Smithsonian's Mary Livingston Ripley Garden. (Miki Jourdan/Flickr)

Who’s ready for some Scotland-like weather? Okay, it won’t be as dreary as Scotland has been, but the next several days are going to be rather cool and wet around the Washington area. Rain chances increase overnight tonight and will stay heightened through the middle of next week, so keep the umbrella and rain jackets handy.

Through Tonight: Clouds build overnight, and shower chances increase late. Winds will pick up out of the east at 10 to 15 mph or more, with scattered showers likely developing areawide before daybreak. Lows in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Not a washout, but not a pleasant day either. Widespread showers continue through the morning hours, with some drying out and scattered showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and highs in the low to mid-70s. Showers and a stray thunderstorm or two may appear tomorrow night with patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Polar extremes: The temperature hit 87 degrees just south of the Arctic Circle in Finland on Friday, part of a record-breaking heat wave affecting Scandinavia.

Historical chart. There are no known cases in Finland's climate history when it has been hotter than now so early in the summer. pic.twitter.com/CrJAEKw49D — Mika Rantanen (@mikarantane) June 7, 2019

Meanwhile, at the other pole, extreme cold weather is the main story line. The temperature dropped to minus-81.6 degrees Celsius (minus-114.88 degrees Fahrenheit) in Antarctica on Friday, not too far from the global record minimum temperature of minus-89.2 degrees Celsius (minus-128.55 degrees Fahrenheit) in Vostok on July 21, 1983. Our planet can have some pretty cool extremes!

