3/10: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers likely isn’t an ideal end to our weekend, but perhaps not a total loss.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers likely. Highs: Near 70.

Tonight: Scattered showers or drizzle possible. Lows: Mid-to-upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers still likely. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A much cooler and moister flow from the east threatens scattered showers today, but parts of the day may still be salvageable for some. We’ll remain unsettled with rain chances continuing through tomorrow night, before a cold front clears things out for a brighter, drier and warmer midweek.

Today (Sunday): Scattered showers are likely, but they could be hit-or-miss for some areas, so it’s not necessarily a washout. The best chance for showers looks to be mid-morning through mid-afternoon, and the heaviest may favor areas southwest of the Beltway. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy and cool, but still muggy, with highs topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds blow fro the east-northeast around 10-20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Scattered showers and some drizzle remain possible at times during the evening and overnight. We also stay socked in with low clouds and fog, with temperatures fairly steady in the mid-to-upper 60s. Easterly winds continue around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): Like Sunday, scattered showers seem likely but it’s not necessarily a washout. Temperatures should trend warmer, although just how warm is a question mark, as high pressure to the northeast wants to hold a warm front to the south at bay. As of now we’re looking at mid-70s to near 80 for highs with light winds. The chance of heavier showers and a few thunderstorms increases by late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers are likely with a few thunderstorms possible as a cold front moves through. Brief heavy downpours are possible as the front squeezes all that moisture out of the air. Drier air starts to move in toward dawn as winds pick up from the northwest and lows bottom in the 60s. Confidence: Medium



A breezy Saturday along Windy Run in Arlington. (Tom Mockler via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

The departing front could leave a lingering shower or two around daybreak on Tuesday, but the trend is for increasing sun throughout the day, as a gusty wind from the northwest brings in much drier air. Highs head for the mid-to-upper 70s, followed by lighter winds Tuesday night with cooler lows in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday should start mostly sunny with high pressure in control, but we could see increasing clouds by afternoon, with even a shower chance returning toward evening. Temperatures again head toward highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Confidence: Medium