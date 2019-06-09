The rain showers behaved mostly as expected today, with much of the action ending by the early afternoon. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue to be on the rise tomorrow and especially tomorrow night as a slow-moving warm front passes through the area.

Through tonight: Scattered showers will continue to rotate in from the Southeast overnight. Some of the showers will feature bouts of heavy rain, especially south of the city. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 60s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.



People attend the D.C. Gay Pride Parade. (Rex Block/Flickr)

Tomorrow (Monday): Scattered showers and patchy fog linger through the morning. The day will be mostly cloudy with spots of sunshine appearing briefly in the afternoon. It will be warm and quite humid with highs in the low 80s and dew point values approaching 70 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy downpours are likely to develop by the mid- to late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms with embedded pockets of heavy rain continue overnight with lows in the mid-60s.

A Southern Hemisphere record: You may have to click “translate” on the tweet below, but a record high temperature was just set for the month of June in the Southern Hemisphere.

🌡️39.8°C à Walvis Bay airport #Namibie🇳🇦 ce 8 juin

Record national mensuel de chaleur et RECORD MENSUEL pour l'HEMISPHERE SUD pour un mois de juin !

ancien record hémisphérique mensuel : 39.5°C à Picos, Brésil, 4 juin 2016



source : https://t.co/l8kF2ppXPfhttps://t.co/Z6GEW7rZWr pic.twitter.com/SZ7oGSNc2d — Etienne Kapikian (@EKMeteo) June 9, 2019

The temperature hit 103.6 degrees at Walvis Bay Airport in Namibia, which is the new all-time June high temperature for that other hemisphere.

