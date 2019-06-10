TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Showers and storms. Highs: 80-85.

Tonight: Showers and storms, some heavy. Lows: 60-65.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Highs: 75-80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Three cold fronts sweep through the region this week. This keeps it from ever getting that hot, but the fronts bring rounds of showers and storms today and tonight, Wednesday night and Thursday, and again Saturday night into Sunday. In between, Tuesday and Wednesday, and Friday and Saturday, should be quite nice!

Today (Monday): Mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms likely, most numerous in the afternoon. It won’t rain constantly, and skies may brighten in between waves of showers. Highs should rise into the 80s with moderate mugginess. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms are likely, and may be heavy at times. Pockets of flooding can’t be ruled out in a few spots before rain winds down in the predawn hours. Lows range from 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Cooling and drying winds blow in from the northwest (sustained at 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph), and it’s a delightful day. We’ll have mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs from 75 to 80. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A really nice, clear night. Open up the windows and enjoy the refreshing temperatures as lows fall into the 50s throughout the region and near 60 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday should be a second straight good-looking day. Although high clouds increase some in the afternoon, temperatures are comfortable, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. The chance of showers gradually increases overnight Wednesday, mainly after sunset, with lows near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

The week’s second cold front passes through the region Thursday, meaning somewhat unsettled conditions. Skies are variably cloudy with a chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon, with highs near 80. Clearing skies Thursday night, with lows near 60. Confidence: Medium

Friday and Saturday both look like great days with sunny skies, low to moderate humidity and highs pretty close to 80. Lows Friday night dip into the mid-50s (cooler suburbs) to low 60s (downtown). Confidence: Medium

The week’s third and final cold front approaches and moves through the region Saturday night into Sunday, offering a chance of showers and storms at times. It’s too early to pin down the timing of any rain. There’s some chance it’s mostly over by Sunday morning or, if the front slows, it lingers into Sunday evening. Highs Sunday afternoon should be near 80, with lows Sunday morning 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium