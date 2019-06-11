

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, comfortable. Highs: 75-80.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Lows: 50-60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, comfortable. Highs: 75-80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After that murky Monday business, we are definitely owed a nice round of better weather. Today and tomorrow fit the bill with beautiful mostly sunny skies, exceptionally low humidity and temperatures that’ll make you forget it’s June. Another storm system approaches Wednesday night and Thursday with some heavier rains possible, but then Friday and Saturday promise to be superior summery days.

Today (Tuesday): Some early morning cloud cover should erode quickly to partly and then mostly sunny skies for most of the day. Highs only manage to reach the mid-70s to around 80 with very low dew points in the dry upper 40s to low 50s (amazing for meteorological summer). The one semi-downside for the day is a breezy situation as winds blow from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with some higher gusts at times. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and very comfortable, with lows ranging through the 50s. Just light breezes from the north with very low humidity (remember, this is June in Washington, D.C. — this is a very nice alternative to typical summer mugginess). Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another mostly sunny day with low humidity and light breezes around 5 mph from the southeast. Those dew points again reside in the upper 40s to low 50s as air temperatures rise through the 70s. Watch for some high clouds to increase later in the afternoon, but this is still a nice day, given the ideal temperatures and humidity. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Becoming cloudy with showers developing overnight. Lows range in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday features an unusually potent coastal low pressure system that could send some moderate to even heavy rain into our region in the morning and showers in the afternoon. Highs range in the 70s to maybe 80 if we can get some afternoon sun. Thursday night looks to dry out, with breezy conditions and lows in the cooler 50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium

Friday should be another candidate for a nice day, with just some breezy conditions at times. Otherwise, you can look forward to near 80-degree high temperatures, very low humidity and mostly sunny skies. Comfortable under clear skies Friday night, with lows from the mid-50s in the outer suburbs to the low 60s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend is a mixed story with what looks like a nicer Saturday, but then a less certain Sunday. Saturday should feature mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-80s, and still relatively comfortable humidity levels. Saturday night runs partly cloudy and a bit muggier, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday should see partly to mostly cloudy skies, muggier mid- to upper 80s highs — maybe touching 90 in spots — and scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the day. Confidence: Medium Saturday and low Sunday