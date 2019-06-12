

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Almost a repeat performance of yesterday, just with some clouds preventing perfection.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs: about 75 to 80.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, increasing chance of rain. Lows: mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Lingering showers or storms. Highs: mid-70s to near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Three out of the next five days qualify as quite nice for June around these parts. Today is one of those, with warm and pleasant conditions despite some clouds around. We’ll see some rain tonight into tomorrow morning, with a few showers and strong storms possible later in the day. Friday and Saturday are nice again before a more summery Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): High pressure holds on for today even as it shifts offshore, allowing some clouds into the picture. We’ll call it partly cloudy with continued low humidity. Morning temperatures rise through the 60s into the 70s, before afternoon highs top out around 75 to 80. Winds come from the east-southeast around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Low pressure moving in from the south should push rain into the area after 8 or 9 p.m. Rain is then likely through much of the night, as lows settle in the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The rain should exit during the morning even as clouds linger. But with brightening afternoon skies, we should get to the mid-70s to near 80 with light winds from the southwest. We could then see a few showers or strong thunderstorms mid-afternoon into early evening as a cold front comes through. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Still that chance of an early-evening shower or storm. Otherwise skies trend partly cloudy as a breeze picks up from the west and lows dip to the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure regains control Friday and Saturday, providing a pair of mostly sunny days with low humidity. Friday highs should reach the mid-70s to near 80 again, with Friday night lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Saturday highs warm up into the mid-80s, followed by muggier Saturday night lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Father’s Day Sunday turns hotter and more humid, with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 and a chance of scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Low-Medium