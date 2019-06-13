TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Early morning dousing may cause some grousing. Rest of the day is warm but watch out for an afternoon storm.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Early morning rain, then chance of late-day storms. Highs: 76-80

Tonight: Any storms exit, then clearing and breezy. Lows: 55-59

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and dry with gusty winds. Highs: 75-79

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Steady rain ends early today before a break in the action into the afternoon. But then a closing round of showers and storms may cycle through before dark. The weekend gets off to a great start with a lack of heat and humidity causing some to question the calendar. But fear not, muggy air returns for Father’s Day, along with a few pop-up showers. It turns even more humid Monday with increasing thunderstorm chances.

Today (Thursday): Some locally heavy downpours should start the day, posing a challenge to early commuters. For the later risers, much of the rain should have passed on to the north as skies become variably cloudy. Late in the day, one more round of showers and storms may come through, a few of which could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. Highs are in the mid-70s to near 80 with light winds from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Storms may linger into the early evening, especially in our eastern areas, but for most it turns dry and pleasant with readings in the low 70s. Skies clear out overnight as breezes become brisk from the west. Lows drop to the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine is abundant, humidity is low and highs are only in the mid- to upper 70s. The only drawback to perfection is a fairly brisk west wind persisting throughout the day. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The wind quickly calms in the evening, and clear skies give a good view of the nearly full moon rising in the east. The dry air allows temperatures to drop quickly, with lows ranging through the 50s. Confidence: High



A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday still ranks as a fine day with plenty of sun, very little humidity and light breezes. Highs are near the norm in the low to mid-80s. Another clear night gives a good view of the moon and Jupiter pairing up. Overnight lows are mainly in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

More typical summer heat and humidity return for Father’s Day (Sunday), with highs mainly in the mid- to upper 80s but hot spots hitting 90. A dying cool front approaching from the north should set off a few showers but, with a little luck, most of the activity dies out quickly and partly sunny skies prevail. Overnight lows only fall to the upper 60s to low 70s under mainly cloudy skies. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday is very tropical, with high humidity under partly sunny skies. Storms that have been picking on the Midwest are likely to spill over into the area, especially in the afternoon when heavy downpours are possible. Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Low-Medium