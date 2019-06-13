Sunshine was slow to develop across the region today, but we got enough of it this afternoon to boost temperatures into the 70s. That extra warming has also been enough to make some showers and storms boisterous as they enter the area. We’ll see some strong to potentially isolated severe weather move through the region over the next several hours, from west to east. It all ends later this evening ahead of a cool and breezy overnight.

Through tonight: Showers and storms will move through the area, into early evening. The focus will be well west, about 4 to 5 p.m., and far east, around 7 to 8 p.m. Some storms could contain hail and isolated damaging winds. Skies will trend clearer overnight, with sometimes gusty winds blowing out of the northwest. Lows will settle across the 40s.

Tomorrow (Friday): Friday will feel more like mid-spring than the start of summer. The main downside will be a northwest wind, with steady blows as high as 20 mph or so. Gusts could approach 40 mph. Under largely sunny skies and with temperatures in the mid- and upper 70s, there shouldn’t be too many complaints.

Pollen update: The pollen count was disrupted by rain. Mold spores, grass pollen and tree pollen all registered at least low to moderate levels.

