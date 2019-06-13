

Lightning strikes are seen in Washington on July 19, 2016. (Kevin Ambrose)

Last year, during Washington’s wettest year ever observed, a record was also set for the number of days with thunder (since 1945): a whopping 62. In other words, about two months’ worth of last year featured thunderstorms.

But did 2018 also post big numbers for cloud-to-ground lightning flashes in the D.C. area? More thunderstorms should produce more lightning flashes, right?

The answer is no. It turns out 2018 was a weak year for cloud-to-ground lightning flashes in Washington. Despite the record number of thunderstorm days, there were not a lot of lightning flashes compared to previous years.

Below is the data for the past three years showing thunderstorm days in Washington compared to the number of cloud-to-ground lighting flashes in the D.C. area.



Last year set a record for the maximum number of thunderstorm days at Reagan National Airport (62 days), but the number of cloud-to-ground lightning flashes (189,682) was lower than the previous two years. (Iowa Environmental Mesonet/NOAA)

2018 had more than twice as many thunder days as 2016, but about half as many cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.

Why did we experience more thunderstorms but less cloud-to-ground lightning in 2018? Weak thunderstorms that produce intra-cloud lightning were numerous, but the more intense storms that ignite cloud-to-ground strikes were somewhat scarce.

Ian Livingston’s article from 2018, which discussed the record thunderstorm activity, summed up the situation well:

“We have had a larger-than-typical number of frontal boundaries either stall out or dissipate over our region,” said Jeff Halverson, the Capital Weather Gang’s severe weather expert, in explaining the environment conducive to frequent run-of-the-mill storms. The storms that form along these dying fronts don’t pack the same vigor as those that cut through the region like a knife.



Cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in Washington on Aug. 12, 2017. (Kevin Ambrose)

To analyze last year’s thunderstorm activity compared to the past, I obtained data about thunderstorm days from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

The cloud-to-ground lightning flash data was gathered by Scott D. Rudlosky, a researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, using the D.C. Lightning Mapping Array (DCLMA). He analyzed cloud-to-ground lightning flashes from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay (west to east) and from Baltimore to Fredericksburg, Va., (north to south).

Usually, as thunderstorm days increase, the number of lightning flashes will also increase, and vice versa. A recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research, “How does the trend in thunder days relate to the variation of lightning flash density?” presented data from around the world supporting this idea.

But it showed a few regions like Washington that don’t fit this pattern, which it attributed to frequent, weak thunderstorms that produce less lightning.

So if you like ample rainfall but don’t like severe weather, 2018′s storm behavior was your friend. But 2019, so far, has produced more severe storms suggesting perhaps 2018 was just a blip.

I hope to do a similar analysis at the end of the 2019 to compare it with past years.